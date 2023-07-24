Moolec Science uses molecular farming technology to produce pork protein from soybeans





Moolec Science SA produces animal protein in plants using molecular farming techniques.

The Luxembourg-based ingredients company recently announced a breakthrough in its meat replacement program: a soy platform capable of producing very large amounts of pork protein.

The soybean platform has since been renamed Piggy Sooy, and Moolec CEO and co-founder Gastn Paladini said the technology is visible evidence that Moolec’s technology has the ability to achieve significant yields in plants that produce meat protein in the plant.

With this breakthrough, Moolec strengthens its position as a category creator and a pioneer in molecular agriculture for the food industry. Our plant biology team has written the history of food science and we couldn’t be more proud of them.

What is Molecular Farming?

Molecular farming refers to the production of biomolecules and commodities using plants rather than bioreactors or fermentation.

This technology has traditionally been used in the pharmaceutical industry, but in recent years entrepreneurs have begun investigating its use in industrial biotechnology to produce proteins and enzymes for the food industry.

In Israel, PoLoPo uses molecular farming techniques to express egg proteins in potatoes and Pigmentum produces milk proteins in lettuce.

Moolec Science was founded by CEO Paladini, CPO Henk Hoogenkamp and CTO Martin Salinas with the aim of improving the affordability of animal-free solutions in the food supply chain. Prior to founding Moolec Science, Salinas had a history of applying molecular farming to food ingredients. The CTO led a team developing a proof-of-concept enzyme for the cheese market. A functional protein known as bovine chymosin was produced in the safflower plant.

The company, now known as Murek Science, produces several meat proteins from plants as functional ingredients aimed at improving the taste, appearance, texture and nutrition of meat substitutes. One of them is pork protein.

piggy sui

The Piggy Sooy platform enabled pork protein expression levels of 26.6% of total soluble protein in soybean seeds, four times higher than originally predicted by Moolec Science. The high level of pork protein in soybeans can even cause them to turn pink.

Piggy Sooy represents tangible and visual evidence that Moolecs technology has the ability to achieve significant yields in meat protein-producing plants, commented CEO Paladini.

Murek has applied for a patent protecting this manufacturing method with the aim of ensuring a frictionless regulatory path down the road. The company believes this important milestone establishes molecular farming as one of the most valuable alternative technologies for producing animal protein, given that plants can function as animal protein factories in a more efficient way than originally expected.

The achievement sets a precedent for the entire scientific community aiming to achieve high levels of protein expression in seeds through molecular farming, said CSO Amit Dingla.

Moolec has developed a unique and successful patentable platform for the expression of highly valuable proteins within seeds of economically important crops such as soybean.

This platform has the potential to be used across a wide variety of proteins of interest in a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, diagnostic reagents, and other food industries.

