9 Best Google Domains Alternatives in 2023 (Compare)





Looking for a Google Domains alternative?

Google Domains helps you register a domain name for your website. However, this service will be discontinued and moved to Squarespace. As such, many customers are looking for new locations to register or transfer their old and new domain names.

In this article, we will show you the best alternatives to Google Domains.

Why you need a Google Domains alternative

In 2015, Google launched a domain registration service that allows users to find, buy, and manage domains for their businesses.

However, the Google Domains service will be shut down and Squarespace will take over the business and assets. Squarespace is a popular website builder that also offers hosting services.

With the retirement of Google Domains, all existing customers and their domains will be migrated to the Squarespace platform.

One of the downsides of moving to Squarespace is the domain renewal cost. Squarespace has announced that it will honor renewal pricing for all existing Google Domains customers for at least 12 months. However, expect higher renewal costs after that.

In addition to that, many other domain registration services on the market offer free domain names with hosting plans. Plus, hosting plans are often much cheaper than Squarespace.

With that said, let’s take a look at some of the best Google Domains alternatives available today.

1. domain.com

Domain.com is the best Google Domains alternative on the market and one of the most popular domain registrars. You can get top-level domain name extensions (TLDs) and many country code top-level domains (ccTLDs).

This makes finding and managing domain names very easy. For example, you can access tools such as WHOIS privacy protection, bulk registration, private registration, DNS management, and updates.

Domain.com also integrates easily with Google Workspace (formerly G Suite). You can use Gmail for your business email and access other tools like Google Drive for storage. File sharing tools are also available, and you can even use Google Meet to communicate with others.

In addition, Domain.com offers web hosting services, website builder and web design services, email marketing services, and more. There are various security features such as SSL certificates, daily malware scans, DDoS protection, blacklist monitoring, and more.

While these additional services are beneficial, Domain.com is the perfect solution for registering domains without hosting and using them as an alternative to Google Domains.

For WPBeginner readers, Domain.com is offering a 25% off discount on domain products. Just use a Domain.com Coupon Code to get your reward.

2. Hostinger

Hostinger is another popular WordPress hosting service that also offers free domain registration. You can choose from top-level domain name extensions (TLDs) and get free WHOIS privacy protection.

What makes Hostinger a great alternative to Google Domains is the variety of web hosting types you can choose from. For example, you can share hosting, cloud hosting, managed WordPress hosting, VPS hosting.

Plus, it offers affordable hosting rates compared to Squarespace, which will be the domain hosting platform after Google Domains shuts down.

On top of that, Hostinger offers a free CDN, one-click WordPress installation, automatic updates, enhanced security features, 24/7 live chat support, free email, free SSL, unlimited bandwidth, WordPress acceleration, and more.

Check out our Hostinger Coupons for exclusive discounts or read our expert Hostinger reviews for more information.

3. Go Daddy

GoDaddy is the next Google Domains alternative on our list. This is one of the oldest and most popular domain registrars.

GoDaddy lets you choose from over 84 million domains with over 500 domain extensions. The best place to find and register domains.

It’s a one-stop solution, making it a great alternative to Google Domains. You can purchase a domain of your choice, choose a web hosting plan, and start building your WordPress website. We also offer one of the cheapest domain registration services, with rates starting at $0.99 per year.

If you can’t find the domain you’re looking for, GoDaddy also offers a WHOIS lookup and domain broker service. Hire GoDaddy to find, negotiate and buy domains with their brokerage service.

GoDaddy also has an auction section where you can see which domains are for sale. Simply place a bid on the name you are looking for before the auction ends.

In addition to that, other features such as domain management features for beginners are also available. This includes domain name changes, bulk domain updates, and more. GoDaddy also offers WordPress hosting, website builders, email marketing services, and other tools.

4. Network solution

Network Solutions is another Google Domains alternative and one of the largest domain registrars on the market with over 7 million domains registered.

It provides domain features such as domain forwarding, forwarding, private registration, expiration protection, WHOIS lookup, and trademark protection.

Network solutions allow you to register various domain extensions such as .com, .org, .net, .biz, .info and other niche TLDs. This provides an alternative to creating Google Domains as you can choose from a wide variety of domain extensions.

We also offer web hosting, website builders, SSL certificates, cybersecurity solutions, email marketing tools, SEO tools, and more.

5. Bluehost

Bluehost is the best web hosting service and official WordPress hosting partner. We provide fast and affordable hosting services along with domain name registration services.

If you’re looking for a Google Domains alternative that also offers web hosting and free SSL, Bluehost is one of the best solutions.

With Bluehost you get a free domain name and a free SSL certificate with each hosting plan. That means you don’t have to pay extra to buy a domain or get an SSL certificate.

Another advantage of choosing Bluehost is that it comes with WordPress pre-installed. It even has a beginner-friendly interface, making it easy to manage everything from a single dashboard. Additionally, you can set up your business email using Google Workspace.

WPBeginner readers can get a 60% off discount at Bluehost. That means you can get started with a domain name and web hosting for just $2.75/month.

6. Namecheap

Namecheap is also an attractive alternative to Google Domains. This is a popular domain registrar that offers powerful domain search tools. Additionally, Namecheap offers alternative domain suggestions if the desired name or extension is not available.

Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) are free with every domain name purchase. This provides an extra layer of security by checking your DNS address, protecting your domain from cyber threats.

Namecheap also offers different types of hosting services. You can choose from shared servers, WordPress, VPS, dedicated servers and reseller hosting.

Plus, you get 24/7 customer support, a 2-month free trial for email addresses, privacy protection, domain transfers, SSL certificates, and more.

7. Hover

Hover is a domain name registration service for beginners and a great alternative to Google Domains.

It makes finding and buying the domain name of your choice a lot easier. You can also choose from popular domain extensions and other niche TLDs. You can also transfer or renew your domain.

The best part about using Hover is that you get WHOIS and two-factor authentication for free with every purchase. This is what sets it apart from Google Domains and is worth checking out as an alternative service.

Hover also offers tools like custom emails and real name emails to give your readers a personal touch. Realnames Mail allows you to convert your name into an email address in the format [email protected].

8. Dream Host

DreamHost is another great alternative to Google Domains. Like many other options on our list, it also helps you register a domain and get his web hosting for your website.

Get a free domain name, SSL certificate and domain privacy with any hosting plan. However, you can buy a domain name for your business with DreamHost.

Choose from over 400 domain extensions. Besides that, DreamHost offers a variety of hosting options.

For example, you can choose shared hosting, managed WordPress hosting called DreamPress, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, VPS hosting, and more. For more information, read our detailed DreamHost review.

It can also be easily integrated with Google Workspace. Additionally, DreamHost offers email hosting, website builder options, custom web design, SEO marketing, social media marketing, and other website management services.

9. Hostgator

HostGator is the last Google Domains alternative on our list. This is another popular hosting provider for WordPress that offers free domain names.

What makes it an attractive option compared to Google Domains is the pricing plans. Affordable plans that include a free 1-year domain registration, SSL certificate, easy WordPress installation, and more.

HostGator also offers a domain forwarding feature. You can transfer your domain to HostGator from another platform such as Google Domains.

Besides that, our hosting services offer features such as website builders, shared and dedicated hosting, Google Workspace integration, web design features, SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) consultations.

Which Google Domains alternative is the best?

After reviewing multiple services, our top picks are Domain.com, Hostinger, GoDaddy, and Network Solutions.

Domain.com makes it very easy to find domain names with multiple domain extensions. It also offers the best domain management and security features.

On the other hand, if you need a domain name for web hosting, Hostinger is highly recommended. Each hosting plan gets you a free domain name and her SSL certificate for a year.

GoDaddy and Network Solutions are great alternatives to Google Domains if you’re just entering the market to register domain names. Both offer powerful domain search tools.

Frequently asked questions about alternatives to Google Domains

Here are some frequently asked questions about choosing a Google Domains alternative.

1. Is Google a good place to buy domains?

Google launched Google Domains in 2015 to allow users to purchase domain names for their websites, offering competitive prices compared to other domain registration services. However, Squarespace will buy Google Domains in 2023. Once the migration is complete, your domain will be available for purchase on Squarespace and will no longer be available on Google Domains.

2. Why is Google Domains better than GoDaddy?

One of the reasons people liked Google Domains was because it offered cheaper domains compared to GoDaddy. However, with Google Domains moving to Squarespace, GoDaddy is a more attractive option than Squarespace. GoDaddy offers more features, web hosting, website builders and more.

3. What is the minimum domain cost?

Pricing usually depends on the domain name and extension you’re looking for. Domain.com offers domain names starting at $11.99. Hostinger, on the other hand, offers domains for free on its WordPress Starter and Advanced plans. GoDaddy lets you register a domain for just $0.99.

4. Can I sell my Google domain?

Yes, you can sell your Google domain. There are many domain registrars and marketplaces where you can sell your domain. For example, GoDaddy allows you to select domains from their portfolio and list them for sale. In addition to that, you can also use marketplaces like Flippa and Efty to sell your domains and websites.

We hope this article has helped you choose the best Google Domains option for you. Check out our guides on the difference between a domain name and web hosting, and the must-have WordPress plugins for your business site.

If you liked this article, please subscribe to our YouTube Channel for WordPress Video Tutorials. You can also find us on Twitter and Facebook.

