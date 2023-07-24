AI hype is now ‘driven by marketing,’ says former FDIC chief innovation officer





AI has gone from technology buzzword to household name, but consumers and investors should be cautious when thinking about the AI ​​hype, says Sultan Megzi, a former FDIC chief innovation officer and professor at Duke University (video above).

“A lot of AI today is really just driven by marketing teams, not technology, so I think it’s not surprising that we’re talking about hype cycles at all,” he told Yahoo Finance Live. “So much has been announced, glittery logos, great press releases, social media discussions, etc., but I haven’t seen much work done.”

It’s not that Megzi doesn’t believe AI will be transformative, he just believes that the biggest changes AI will bring will no longer be headline worthy.

“The current generation of AI is really starting to make an impact in the next few years, streamlining backoff processes and things like that, but that’s a whole different set of activities than what’s covered in the news,” he said.

“I stop getting smarter”

While some tech giants, notably Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), have jumped headfirst into the AI ​​boom, big players like Apple (AAPL) have lagged behind.

“I’m not at all surprised that they’re taking a slightly slower, more engineering-focused approach than many other organizations,” Megzi said. “As one of the multi-trillion dollar tech companies, we have a huge consumer base…if you suddenly had to add 100 million users to your AI system, you would need a significant amount of infrastructure behind it, which you may not have.”

Apple’s slow progress has proven to be the exception rather than the rule, and much of the AI ​​debate now focuses on the most extreme scenarios, for better or worse. But the major technical challenges that make AI right or wrong are much more mundane. For example, one of the central problems Meghji expects AI to face in the future is properly managing what data it uses to train and what it doesn’t, especially for Large Language Models (LLMs) like his ChatGPT.

“A lot of these systems are basically just based on what they’ve learned from what’s out there on the internet, and let’s be honest, a lot of what’s on the internet isn’t that great,” Megzi said. “If you run out of data to train on because you’ve scoured the entire internet, you could end up essentially looking at data generated by your own system and drinking from the same well that you’re feeding.”

He added, “With AI, you have to be very careful about the data you use to train it, and at some point it stops having positive effects. It stops getting smarter, so you have to stop and take a step back.”

