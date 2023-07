Who benefits from technological innovation, the producer or the user?

Investors and governments are grappling with the question of whether producers or users will benefit most from new technological inventions. This discussion is particularly relevant in areas such as artificial intelligence, green technology and chip production, where large investments are being made.

Economists caution against focusing solely on “manufacturing,” noting that digital tools had little impact on U.S. productivity until they were introduced to businesses in the 1990s. But technology production remains a key factor in the success of businesses and economies around the world.

The advent of generative AI has sparked an investor frenzy, leading to skyrocketing stock prices for AI-focused startups like software giant Nvidia and OpenAI. Additionally, investors are beginning to realize that the adoption of this technology may reward non-tech companies that enjoy a first-mover advantage. Companies like Airbus, Visa, and Mastercard, for example, are leveraging AI for applications ranging from predictive maintenance to fraud detection, and their stocks are outpacing potential losers.

This debate also extends to government policy. Western governments, including the Biden administration, have adopted industrial policies that encourage technological development. A total of $700 billion in subsidies and investment has been mobilized through initiatives such as the Inflation Control Act and the Chip Act, leading to an increase in manufacturing projects in areas such as semiconductors, electric vehicles and renewable energy. As a result, the manufacturing industry’s construction spending increased significantly.

Critics argue that the focus should be on introducing new technologies, but letting market forces decide who produces them. The Washington, D.C.-based Peterson Institute for International Economics stresses that domestic production can be inefficient, already creating diplomatic tensions. Concerns about protectionist measures, such as the “Buy American” subsidies put forward by the European Union, highlight the complexity of industrial policy.

In conclusion, the question of who will benefit most from technological innovation remains complex. Both producers and users can benefit, but the strategic adoption and implementation of technology can have significant benefits for both businesses and the economy.

keep reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fagenwasanni.com/news/who-benefits-from-technological-innovation-producers-or-users/75077/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos