OpenAI challenges Google Bard with ChatGPT app for Android users





In May, OpenAI released the ChatGPT app for iOS users, and successfully released the Android version two months later. According to an official announcement on Twitter, ChatGPT’s Android release is scheduled for next week, and enthusiasts can pre-order the app through the Google Play Store starting today.

This release comes in the midst of countless complaints from ChatGPT about the quality of responses and the declining number of users on the platform. To address these concerns, OpenAI assures users that we are actively working on updates to enhance app performance and improve user experience.

Microsoft’s Bing app is another chatbot option available for both Android and iOS starting in February. They use Prometheus, an AI model that combines a comprehensive Bing index, ranking, and answer results with the creative inference capabilities of OpenAI’s most advanced GPT model.

Will Google Bard follow suit?

As the chatbot space becomes more competitive, Google’s Bard chatbot, which relies solely on a web-based interface, may face new challenges with the arrival of ChatGPT on Android.

But is Google at a disadvantage? Their strategy seems to be more focused on improving the apps users already visit regularly, rather than choosing to release a dedicated app for Bard.

Bard recently announced a list of new updates. The company says both Bard’s responses and prompts will be more visual. A clever use of Google Lens’ existing functionality will allow the chatbot to better respond to prompts, and users can even use their own images as prompts in her Bard.

Instead of releasing an app, Google detailed various ways it plans to integrate Bard into “Google apps and services you may already be using.” Bard allows you to compose an email and click the “Draft in Gmail” button.

This still leaves a gap between users who want to use chatbots from their mobile phones. This could go either way for Google. A previously reported Bard widget was sufficient to significantly increase the user base.

