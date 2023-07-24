Determining Marketing Strategy During a Recession





Co-Founder of The Abbi Agency, a full-service agency focused on creative, digital and PR in travel and tourism, technology and public works.

Getty

When word broke that a recession was likely on the horizon, companies in every industry looked for ways to tighten budgets. This is especially true for people in the tech industry. We’ve all seen that headline. Funding sources for tech startups are drying up. The money supply has plummeted to historic levels. More than 250,000 tech workers have been laid off by tech giants.

As technology companies look for ways to weather this economic storm, forward-thinking companies will reflect on their mission and reinvest their efforts in new and innovative projects. But there is one key aspect of business operations that technology companies should prioritize during the economic downturn. marketing and advertising spending.

When budgets are cut for any reason, marketing and advertising spending are the first to fall. It’s a cliché at this point. Nielsen experts reported a 7% decline in advertising spending in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021, with signal budgets cut even before tech companies began to feel the effects of macroeconomic conditions.

But cutting back on advertising and marketing isn’t the best strategy for tech companies, especially those that rely on customer acquisition and retention. A downturn is the perfect time to analyze your customer market in detail and determine the best strategy going forward.

Innovation means nothing if customers don’t know about it

The goal of technology companies is to innovate for both current and future customers. But, as the old saying goes, out of sight, out of consciousness. This is true for all companies, especially those in the technology industry during the economic downturn.

With less visibility and voice in the market, tech companies risk being displaced by competitors as economic pressures ease. If technology companies stop communicating their innovations to an audience, they will appear stagnant.

Regular communication not only keeps customers up to date on the latest technology the organization offers, but more communication projects an image of innovation and strength to the target market. Instead of coming out of a recession weakened and bruised, you can establish yourself as a leading voice in your industry.

Advertising: Tech is on your side as spending dwindles

It’s important to remember that technology company customers are also affected by the recession. With everyone’s budgets tight, customers have to make tough decisions about which products and services to keep in their workflows. If the products in your company’s tech stack aren’t directly contributing to your bottom line, they may be on the cutting board. This makes the business environment even more competitive. Technology leaders must be proactive in finding new leads, making marketing and advertising spending more important.

An economic downturn of this magnitude can lead to significant changes in marketing strategies. The prospect base will certainly shrink, but it could also change completely. Your old marketing channel may not be the right channel to reach new customers. As such, reinvesting in advertising can mean a complete change in advertising strategy. Considering internally how strategies can be fine-tuned despite the challenges posed by economic instability is a priority for marketing teams, even on a smaller scale. Netflix, for example, prioritized partnerships during his 2008 recession, working with companies like Xbox to expand the range of its newly launched streaming services.

This economic environment is full of thorns, but not without roses. The economic downturn hits advertisers as much as it does the companies that advertise to prospective customers. As such, media and advertising channels are more likely to offer discounted rates and special deals to attract business. Technology companies can potentially reap more if they invest wisely in targeted and effective marketing campaigns with the right partners.

Advertise to tech talent, not just technology company customers

Technology companies advertise primarily to communicate with their customers, but many forget how important advertising is to communicating with their future talent. Search my location on Google and you’ll see what I mean. The sheer number of similar roles in tech companies is almost unfathomable, and it’s easy to get lost in the competitive set.

Despite current headcount reductions within tech companies, the demand for skilled tech professionals will always remain high. By allocating resources to marketing budgets, technology companies can effectively communicate their brand values, company culture, and career opportunities to potential candidates.

A strategic marketing approach can help companies showcase their resilience, innovation and long-term growth prospects, alleviating potential employers’ concerns about job security during uncertain times. Marketing activities within the publications read by tech talent, such as targeted advertising and thought leadership content, can help you establish a strong presence in the job market, differentiate yourself from your competitors, and attract talented individuals seeking a career change or meaningful work.

Time to advertise even in a recession

For tech companies in 2023, simply developing innovative products is no longer good quality. That’s the baseline. Investing in an effective advertising strategy goes a step further and offers your product to a targeted audience. This allows your company to extend its reach further in a downturn than industry players who only focus on innovation rather than communication.

For technology companies, a recession may be tempting to cut back on advertising and marketing, but that can be short-sighted and hurt your bottom line. By investing in marketing efforts and determining the right messaging through internal analysis, businesses can stay competitive, differentiate themselves from their competitors, and come out stronger. Companies that scrutinize customer needs, carefully manage marketing budgets, and nimbly adapt their strategies, tactics and product offerings to meet evolving demands are more likely to thrive during and after a recession.

The Forbes Agency Council is an invite-only community for successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agency executives. Are you eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesagencycouncil/2023/07/24/tech-companies-determining-your-marketing-strategy-during-a-downturn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos