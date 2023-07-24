Elon Musk Says Twitter Rebranding Is A Nightmare For Users





Stop pretending Twitter is one of the greatest brand names of all time. It conveyed a sense of frivolity that might have been appealing at first, but it was also easy to avoid taking it seriously, even though the service was becoming an integral part of the world of business and politics. Historians will one day understandably roll their eyes at the fact that tweets can move markets and heighten nuclear tensions.

But Twitter’s terminology was silly, but at least it was user-friendly. We all know what a tweet or retweet means. In comparison, the language that comes with the site’s new nameX as of last night is very poorly thought out.

The X name itself was taken over nearly a year ago by owner Elon Musk, who once ran another online bank called X.com, then morphed into PayPal, named one of his children X, and put it in the name of his space and AI venture. So while X might sound like a cheap energy drink marketed to teenage boys, or something a particularly insensitive Apprentice contestant would suggest as a team name, it’s hardly surprising.

What might be surprising is that no consideration was given to rebranding core Twitter functionality.

The tweet, now called xs, has become a branding nightmare on many levels, according to Musk. First, lovers of the English language will henceforth be forced to pick their noses and paste an apostrophe where it doesn’t belong, write “la musk”, or (perhaps appropriately) read xs as excessive. There is also an obvious problem with references to xs, however written. This is best seen in this short exchange: Have you seen Elons’ latest girlfriend X?No, what’s her name?

Then there’s the fact that since Windows 95 came out a generation ago, the whole world has been trained to perceive x as a button to press to close something. Perhaps this is why, at the time of this writing, X still has the awkward Tweet button. (Speaking of existing associations, Musk might describe the new X logo as minimalistic Art Deco, but others point out that it’s really just his Unicode symbol from 22 years ago that he struggles to protect.)

And what about retweets? The Tesla owner’s Silicon Valley account asked just that question, to which Musk replied: The whole concept needs to be rethought. So this is his one way of announcing a completely radical change to the core nature of the service, but it begs the question. Did Musk decide to rethink retweets long ago, or did he belatedly realize there was no elegant way to fit the concept into the new branding?

If Musk spent last night battling the English language, Musk’s deputy, X CEO Linda Yaccarino, has once again begun battling reality itself. X is the future state of unlimited interactivity around audio, video, messaging and payments/banking, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities, extending the meaning of the word far beyond its limits and at the heart, she said xd (?). AI-powered She X connects us all in ways we began to imagine.

I can’t wait. twitter is dead. Long live the close button.

If you would like to send us your comments or suggestions for the datasheet, please enter them here.

David Meyer

SBF gag. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to a gag order after prosecutors accused him of sharing documents with the New York Times in a fraud case, resulting in a story about his former partner and now star witness in his trial, Caroline Ellison. A Reuters report said the SBF had agreed to stop making public statements that could have interfered with the case, but denied tampering with witnesses.

SEC probe bolt. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating e-commerce toolkit firm Bolt (not to be confused with the European ride-hailing and delivery company of the same name) and co-founder Ryan Breslow. As reported by The Information, officials are investigating allegations that Breslow and Bolt misled investors in their Series E funding several years ago.

Spotify price hike. Under pressure from investors to continue to turn a profit, Spotify followed suit with other streaming services by raising prices. The company’s ad-free premium plan is $10.99 per month and $1 more expensive. The news was reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by Spotify.

Prices for new cars Tesla will reportedly produce for the Indian market and for export. That’s about $16,000 less than the current base-spec Model 3. Reuters reports that Tesla will meet India’s commerce minister this month to discuss building a new factory.

Sam Altman’s AI Destructive Crypto Token Worldcoin is in action. All you have to do is scan your eyeballs (by Leo Schwartz)

Marc Andreessen Says Conversations About AI Policy In Washington, D.C. Will Be A Very Different Thing When China Comes Up (by Steve Mollman)

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Calls for Calm After Elon Musk Erases Last Traces of His Former Company (by Christian Hetzner)

Court ruling that Elon Musk threatened Tesla employees with tweets will be reconsidered: Why pay union dues and give up stock options for free?, Bloomberg

$234 billion venture capital sector sometimes uses illegal pricing strategies, new study suggests, but also destroys innovation by Paige Hagy

Writers Strike: Why AI Is A Hot Issue In Hollywood’s Labor Dispute With SAG-AFTRA, Associated Press

3 Easy Steps to Get Started with ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing Chat AI Tools Today by Stephen Pastis

All we hear is the radio. Security researchers have discovered what appears to be a deliberate flaw in his popular implementation of the TETRA radio standard, which police and military forces around the world use for communications. This means that sensitive traffic from such organizations can be easily decoded.

According to a Vices report on the matter, European standard-setters say the potential to break the algorithm was designed on purpose and is subject to export control regulations that determine the strength of encryption. However, researchers characterize it as a backdoor.

