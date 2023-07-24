Google Introduces Long-Awaited Enhanced Google Photos Features





Google is testing a radical redesign of Google Photos

SOPA image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google is testing a new interface for its hugely popular Google Photos app. This enables for the first time an feature that was previously leaked and could be game-changing.

According to the unofficial but usually credible Google News Telegram Group, some users have already seen a radically redesigned interface that replaces the bottom navigation buttons with new slider controls and provides access to new event-based memories pages.

A new slider lets you switch between viewing modes for Photos, Memories, and Library, with a different search icon on the right. Meanwhile, the “Share” button has been removed from the bottom of the screen and placed to the left of the user’s profile picture at the top.

The top bar has also been reorganized, with the Google Photos logo moved from center to the left and all other icons grouped to the right.

However, the most important changes are[思い出]It’s a tab. This tab improves on the current timeline-based view by offering an all-new layout that groups items into small clickable collages based on theme or event. This long-awaited update makes Google Memory even more engaging by giving you a curated feed of the most important moments instead of searching for photos directly or scrolling endlessly through a chronological feed of every photo you’ve ever taken.

The update is currently rolling out only to a select group of Android and iOS users and appears to be an improvement on an update leaked earlier this year by the same source. Unfortunately, it seems that the update is activated on his Google side per user via a server switch, so it’s not possible to download the update at the moment. However, if it succeeds, I’m sure we can expect more widespread deployment soon.

So far, opinions on the redesign have been divided, with some commenters praising the look of the new interface, while others criticizing it for being unnecessary and for violating Google’s own Material You Design guidelines.

The lack of interface consistency across apps is a legitimate concern, and any significant change is sure to confuse some users, especially older ones. For example, many Google apps, such as Google Drive, have a search bar at the top of the screen, but why is Google Photos different? This forces users to relearn every time they change an important control, instead of making its usage second nature.

But in defense of it, the new layout seems to make better use of the space, and actually leaves more space for displaying photos, which isn’t a bad thing.

Follow @paul_monckton on Instagram

More From FORBES Article It’s Not Too Late Now: Use This Trick To Download Your ‘Deleted’ Google Album Archive Photos By: Paul MoncktonForbes Details New Apple Leak Reveals Much-Needed Enhanced iPhone Features By Paul Monckton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulmonckton/2023/07/24/google-introduces-much-needed-enhanced-google-photos-feature/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos