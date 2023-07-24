Perfect Corp. Makes Technology Tools Accessible to Indie Women and Minority-Owned Beauty Brands





In May of this year, Perfect Corp., a Software as a Service (Saas) AI and AR beauty platform, announced the launch of its latest program to help small businesses address and support the needs of the digital and technology industries. The opportunity, called the Small Business Beauty Tech Accelerator Program, provides eligible women- or minority-owned beauty brands with free access to Perfect Corp.’s consumer virtual try-on technology for up to six months.

Since 2015, Perfect Corp. has supported the digital beauty software needs of over 500 brands. The program, which is currently accepting applications through September 30, 2023, provides an opportunity for brands to leverage the capabilities of Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR advancements in the beauty space without making significant financial investments in operating costs.

To learn more about the Small Business Beauty Tech Accelerator Program, including the mission of the program, the benefits to successful applicants, and some of the challenges that participating in the program can help solve, we spoke with Alice Chang, CEO and Founder of Perfect Corp., for some insight.

Program mission and benefits

As a digital beauty company, Perfect Corp.’s mission is to solve consumer pain points through the power of digital innovation and technology, democratize access to the latest technology innovations, and enable brands of all sizes and budgets to leverage these powerful tools to better engage with their consumers, said Chan.

In developing the Small Business Beauty Tech Accelerator Program, Perfect Corp. focused on incorporating this mission principle into the framework of the program to ensure that all beauty brands, including small businesses and indie businesses with limited budgets, have access to AR-powered virtual try-on solutions for color cosmetics, she shared.

Over the past few years, Perfect Corp.’s virtual try-on AI/AR technology has increased brand sales and digital engagement, while increasing brand loyalty and customer buying confidence, as well as helping beauty consumers find the perfect product for themselves. The Small Business Beauty Tech Accelerator Program will then help make this critical technology accessible to brands and beauty entrepreneurs of all sizes, Chan added.

According to Chang, all brand applicants who are eligible to register and are accepted into the program will have free access to Perfect Corp.’s premium virtual makeup VTO solution through December 31, 2023.

Software access includes VTO functionality for seven cosmetic categories including foundation, mascara, lip color, blush, eyelashes, eyeliner and eyeshadow, giving participating brands the opportunity to seamlessly transform their makeup products into digital SKUs using Perfect Corp.’s easy-to-use console, providing an interactive and fun way for their customer base to test products online before purchasing, she explained.

Program eligibility

The program is best suited for applicants from small and medium-sized and independent beauty brands that invest in improving the customer experience with innovative technology, Chan shared. So, to support these communities, Perfect Corp.’s program is designed to make this technology accessible and empowering for women and minority-owned brands, she added.

Eligible applicants must meet certain criteria, such as having no more than 50 employees, no more than $10 million in annual revenue, maintaining a D2C channel, and a brand that sells at least one color cosmetic product such as foundation, mascara, blush, lip color, eyelashes, eyeliner, or eyeshadow. Additionally, a brand must be owned by a woman or minority to be considered.

Solving the challenges of small brand success

Beauty brands, especially indie brands of this scale, face challenges such as the need to provide consumers with personalized experiences and beauty advice, Chan said. In addition, today’s beauty consumers want product recommendations customized to their unique needs and want access to delightful brand experiences, he added.

To address these needs, the Small Business Beauty Tech Accelerator Program offers brand applicants the opportunity to take advantage of digital tools that provide personalized advice to each customer in an interactive setting. By leveraging virtual try-on technology, brands can then give consumers the ability to try on different beauty products in seconds, clearly visualizing how their makeup shades will look when worn. This helps customers understand which product is right for their needs and increases their confidence in purchasing.

Additionally, it has been proven that the more products consumers can sample, the more shades they discover and the more products they buy, Chang explained. Because the virtual try-on experience is immersive and fun, the virtual try-on experience significantly improves consumer behavior while helping smaller beauty brands acquire new customers and build brand loyalty.

Ultimately, by applying to Perfect Corp.’s Small Business Beauty Tech Accelerator program, Chan concluded, small business and indie-scale beauty brands can transform the customer experience and take their business to new heights. To learn more about the program and submit your application, visit his website at Perfect Corp.

