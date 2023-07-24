Why Elon Musk Rebranded Twitter To X





Bye-bye Blue Bird: Twitter began rebranding itself overnight to X, replacing its long-standing logo with a stylized symbol projected over its San Francisco headquarters.

The move underscores Elon Musk’s ambition to make social networks an integral part of his longtime goal of making everything an app. But reinventing a business that has struggled since he paid $44 billion last year is another risky bet.

light. camera. X! The company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino writes that the social network is starting to roll out new branding. The former Twitter co-founder named “Larry T. Bird” by Biz Stone, and this stylized bird has become one of his most recognizable internet logos, with the company citing it as its most recognizable asset.

The platform page hasn’t been updated yet, but Yaccarino repeatedly mentioned X in a series of tweets outlining the company’s ambitions. We expect X to penetrate more fully within the company. Musk explained that the internal message he sent to employees over the weekend was the last message sent from his Twitter, telling users that the post should be called X, not Tweet.

Mr. Musk is clearly behind this makeover, having long been fascinated by the X identity. His second start-up was his X.com, which later became his PayPal. (Author Walter Isaacson shared an interesting snippet of his forthcoming Musk biography about it.) Musk incorporated X into the names of SpaceX and Tesla’s first car models, and most recently named his new AI startup xAI.

Not everyone was on board with the move, but some ad agency executives said what was more important was whether users would stick with the platform. Yaccarino briefed marketers on Sunday on the company’s latest changes, including a stronger partnership with xAI, according to the Financial Times. (This revamp may raise questions about how much power she wields at the company, after Musk imposed curbs on users who didn’t please advertisers.)

It’s not just a branding activity. As Twitter struggles under Musk, the shift to subscription reliance cannot make up for a 50% drop in ad revenue, negative cash flow and a new threat from Metasthreads, and he has increasingly emphasized the company’s importance to what Musk calls “X.”

The billionaire has long dreamed of creating a super app that, like China’s WeChat, acts as a platform for everything users can do online. However, it’s not clear how much runway Musk will need to fly the reborn X, as third-party data suggests user numbers are declining.

what is going on here

Babenheimer has set a post-pandemic box office record. Barbie and Oppenheimer earned $235.5 million combined in the US and Canada, marking the best opening weekend since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. That’s good news for the film industry, which has been plagued by writers’ and actors’ strikes and a box office slump for big-ticket blockbusters, but it suggests that Hollywood’s reliance on franchises is becoming increasingly unrewarding.

Wildfires in Greece have forced people to evacuate. Authorities this weekend ordered the evacuation of thousands of people from popular tourist destinations following widespread fires on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu. Southern Europe, like much of the northern hemisphere, has been scorched by temperatures rising above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Morgan Stanley holds Bidennomics in high regard. Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at the banks, said President Biden’s economic policies, including drastic investments in infrastructure, led to surges in manufacturing, construction and employment, contributing to better-than-expected growth in gross domestic product (GDP). This is good news for Biden, who has touted his own financial performance to bolster his re-election campaign.

Adidas is reportedly anticipating strong demand for its Yeezy shoes. The German shoemaker has received about $563 million worth of online orders for Kanye West-designed sneakers and will try to ship them this spring, according to the Financial Times. Adidas ended its partnership with the rapper last year after the rapper made anti-Semitic remarks, but has been looking for alternatives after scrapping Yeezy inventory would result in a $550 million write-down.

A crucial week for central banks

Investors are bracing for a week of consequential interest rate decisions that could set the stage for the world’s largest economy’s second-half recovery.

Wall Street is increasingly in favor of a soft landing for the US economy, betting that higher interest rates will keep inflation in check without triggering a recession. Blackstones president John Gray believes the worst is over and the M.&A. Economic activity will pick up again as inflation moderates.

Investors are also bullish, with the S&P 500 gaining about 19% this year on expectations that central banks will become less hawkish.

That vision will be put to the test on Wednesday, the Fed’s decision day. After pausing rate hikes last month, the central bank is expected to raise borrowing costs by 0.25 percentage points, the 11th hike since March 2022.

Futures markets this morning priced in just a one-third chance of a rate hike in September at the next Fed meeting. Economists are increasingly betting that the Fed’s tightening cycle will end this week.

The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday. Economists also expect the ECB to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. Beyond that, the outlook is less clear. Inflation is starting to fall in the Eurozone. Whether this will be enough to convince Banke Christine Lagarde and her colleagues to suspend (or cancel) their activities after this week is less certain.

The Bank of Japan will decide on Friday. Data released last week showed headline inflation surpassing that of the United States for the first time in years. But economists expect the central bank to hold back, largely because wage growth in Japan has been relatively subdued. Global investors, including Warren Buffett, have flocked to relatively cheap Japanese stocks this year, lured by Japan’s economic outlook.

More news of the week: Big Tech is set to join a parade of 165 S&P 500 companies set to announce quarterly results. Investors will be watching earnings reports from both Microsoft and Alphabet on Tuesday and Meta on Wednesday for clues as to whether the explosion of interest in artificial intelligence is impacting their business prospects.

Altice USA rethinks bet on Cheddar News

Cable company Altice USA is considering a potential sale less than five years after acquiring Cheddar News, a news network once billed as CNBC for millennials, Dealbooks’ Lauren Hirsch and The Times’ Ben Marin first reported.

Altice USA has hired Goldman Sachs to help explore strategic alternatives to Cheddar News, according to three people familiar with the matter. They warned that Altis is still weighing its options and may forego a sale. Representatives for Altice USA and Goldman declined to comment.

The sale would mark the exit from Altice USA’s big bet on the streaming news company. Altice, run by French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, paid $200 million to the streaming network in 2019. The deal was seen as a way to elevate the company’s news division, which also includes 12 news channels. Cheddar was promoting the future of financial news, featuring interviews with his CEO, newsmakers and journalists from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Cheddar is not your traditional cable business. The network’s founder, former BuzzFeed president John Steinberg, has signed a deal to distribute across a wide range of platforms. Among them are gas station TVs (yes, they’re pumping) and MTV’s college campus network (acquired by Cheddar in 2018).

However, some of these contracts are not as profitable as cable distribution contracts. Rather than having TV providers like Comcast pay per viewer for Cheddars, the channel relies primarily on advertising revenue. That’s a tough business model for media companies competing with tech giants like Meta and TikTok for digital ad market share. (In fact, Cheddar recently laid off an employee.)

Altice USA shares have fallen about 70% over the past year. The company, which provides broadband service to 22 states, reported lower profits and revenue in the first quarter. News and advertising revenue alone dropped him by 14%. Altice is due to report its second-quarter results next week.

Has China peaked?

As the post-coronavirus recovery stalls, there are growing expectations that the Chinese economy is on the verge of a recession. Growth has slowed, youth unemployment is high and the key real estate sector is in decline. The slowdown has fueled debate among Washington think tanks and political commentators about whether China has peaked and what it means for the world.

The idea that China’s dominance is running out of steam was introduced by Michael Beckley, Director of the Foreign Policy Institute’s Asia Program, in a 2018 Foreign Affairs article. Beckley believes his framework has taken off recently, as China’s economic overtaking of the United States now seems inevitable.

Countries at the top of power tend to be more aggressive, he says. In a paper to be published in the journal International Security, shared with DealBook, Beckley argues that the current economic slowdown could lead to a more expansionist China (think its growing allegations against Taiwan), building on the past behavior of other countries such as the United States in the late 19th century. Still, as the example of the United States shows, peak powers are not destined for decline, says Beckley.

Rep. Raja Krishnamooti of Illinois, the Democratic head of the House Committee on Competition with China, said the lack of reliable data meant caution had to be taken with assumptions. China’s economic engine is running out of steam, he said, while the Beckley theory is misguided because it focuses on an artificial plateau in another economy rather than how to boost U.S. growth.

It’s too early to call it the beginning of the end of China’s growth, said Ian Bremmer, president of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group. He argues that China’s growth will outpace that of the United States and that China’s peak theory is ideological. This is being driven by those with a zero-sum worldview who do not recognize that China’s successes can be victories for the United States, and that China’s global influence will likely continue to grow along with the economy. And American companies that rely on the Chinese market, like Tesla and the NBA, don’t want the Chinese market to decline. So many people are very excited about making money in China, Bremmer said.

policy

The leaner DeSantis camp faces a reboot and liquidation. (New York Times)

Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project founded by OpenAI head Sam Altman, began operations on Monday despite a backlash from regulators. (FT)

Pharmaceutical companies are fighting a move by the Biden administration to allow Medicare to negotiate prices for some prescription drugs. (New York Times)

best of the rest

