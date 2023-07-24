Google Maps users are choosing more fuel-efficient routes





The company says drivers are looking to Google Maps for advice on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from travel.

In late 2021, Google will introduce a feature to Google Maps that allows users to see the most fuel-efficient routes. Since then, the feature has helped prevent about 1.2 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming, Google estimates in its latest environmental report released today. The company says this is roughly the equivalent of taking 250,000 of his gas-hungry cars off the road for a year.

The tool started in the United States, but is now available in Canada, Egypt, and about 40 European countries. Google uses machine learning models to predict which route is the most fuel or energy efficient and recommend that route to map users. If the most fuel efficient route is also the fastest, Google Maps will use that option by default.

Users can also tell the app what type of engine their car has (petrol, diesel, hybrid, electric) for a more accurate prediction. Admittedly, taking public transport, biking or walking are still more sustainable alternatives, and Google says it’s working to make maps easier to use beyond driving. In November, Google made Maps more immersive with a Live View AR feature available in select major cities. We also updated the old map with a filter to help EV drivers find fast chargers.

According to Google’s own analysis, many drivers choose the least polluting road in their car. To calculate the prevented tailpipe emissions, the company compared the amount of fuel Maps users would have consumed on their driving route to the amount of fuel they would have consumed if they had taken the fastest route without the eco-friendly route guidance tool. From October 2021, when Google launched this tool, to December 2022, he will reach 1.2 million tons of CO2 emissions.

This is all part of Google’s goal of helping 1 billion users make more sustainable choices through our products by 2022. In its new environmental report, Google also shared Nest energy savings figures over the years. The company’s smart his thermostat estimates that between 2011 and 2022 he saved more than 113 billion kWh of energy and he saved 36 million tons of CO2 emissions. Last year alone, Nest thermostats helped users save more energy than Google itself used that year.

Of course, Google causes exponentially more pollution than any home. Its carbon footprint will reach a total of more than 10.18 million tons of CO2 emitted in 2022, roughly equivalent to the pollution emitted by more than 25 gas-fired power plants in his one year. Google’s emissions have fallen from about 13.6 million tonnes in 2018, but the company still has a long way to go to reach its goal of halving its emissions by 2030.

