Earnings outlook: Will the Nvidia syndrome trip the tech giant?





Conclusion Netflix is ​​the latest company to face investor backlash after reporting solid earnings. It is conceivable that the market now wants the blockbuster earnings and prospects generated by Nvidia. With reports from Alphabet, Microsoft and Metaplatform due this week, you might get a sense of how deep-rooted those expectations are. If they disappoint, the Nasdaq 100 could reset, but a significant drop is unlikely. Local banks reported results largely in line with expectations and disaster was averted. Local bank ETFs are up 7.5% over the past week, close to fair value. We propose to exit the technical long positions we proposed in early June. About 180 companies report this week. In addition to tech giants, we will also hear from energy producers ExxonMobil and Chevron, as well as consumer goods companies Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble. NVIDIA Syndrome Impacts Market

We call it Nvidia Syndrome. That’s when a company beats sales and earnings expectations, sets strong prospects, and then collapses as sellers rush to exit. All because NVIDIA failed to meet the standards set in its last earnings report. At that time, he said quarter-over-quarter revenue would increase by 50%, from $7 billion to $11 billion. This is not a typo. I didn’t mean to write YoY.

Netflix is ​​the latest company to hit that buzzsaw. EPS was $3.29, 14% above consensus. Analysts expected 2.07 million to add 5.9 million new subscribers, and a similar increase is expected next quarter. Revenue was slightly below expectations, at $8.52 billion to $8.67 billion, up 4.1% or 5.9% from the previous quarter. Never mind that these numbers far exceed what NFLX has announced in the past. The stock fell 10.9% to $427.50. Even if it met its revenue projections, NFLX would have been hit hard.

why? Nvidia Syndrome. If a company does not issue double-digit guidance that beats expectations, it risks being treated as a surprise.

We noticed this pattern a few weeks ago. Companies like Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Accenture (ACN) reported strong earnings, but investors wanted more about their outlook. More recently, Conagra Brands (CAG) and Fastenal (FAST) have been hit by weaker outlook despite both exceeding their sales/EPS targets.

Whether expectations are high or low, there is no room for downward management.

We expect this pattern to continue. Winners will be rewarded. Losers will sell out. And by the end of the second quarter earnings season, there probably won’t be many flood tides to lift all the ships. As we commented two weeks ago, this could be a great environment for stock pickers.

That said, we are not going bearish or expecting a wider decline. For now, we expect the stock index to remain in a tight range.

Regional banks perform better than expected

One of last week’s bright spots was local banks. Most of them reported results in close agreement with expectations. Perhaps more importantly, no bank has had a disaster to report collapsing deposits, significant increases in loan loss reserves, or disclose large commercial real estate exposures. Investors focused on positive bank statements, including stable or growing deposits, good loan demand and lower-than-expected loss reserves.

The regional bank ETF KRE rose 7.5% last week, trailing the S&P 500 index by 0.7%. KRE is currently trading at 9.5x forward earnings, slightly below the 10-11x it was before the Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) collapse (Exhibit 1). Consensus forecast EPS is down 7.1% from early June to $156.13. This is primarily due to rising interest rate pressure on net interest margins. Depending on what the Federal Reserve (Fed) says about interest rates in the coming months later this week, the outlook for the coming months could be even lower.

Investors holding for technical reasons are advised to let go at this point. Going forward, KRE may be more volatile, but we expect it to perform in line with the broader market.

We also suggested investors to sell their technical positions in the Russell 2000 ETF IWM late last week. Going forward, we expect performance in line with the broader market.

the week ahead

About 185 companies in the Russell 1000 universe are scheduled to report as the second quarter earnings season begins. They include tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft, consumer companies Coca-Cola and McDonald’s, and energy producers Exxon and Chevron.

The big question may be whether tech companies will be hit by the Nvidia syndrome. If they follow their usual strategy of lowering expectations, the Nasdaq 100 could drop, although we don’t expect a significant drop.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) on Monday will be a test to see how well takeout demand can sustain as more consumers deal with higher prices. When a company manufactures and ships goods, it uses materials manufactured by Packaging Corp. (PKG). Fastenal (FAST) results suggest PKG shipments will soften. The housing market is booming, but not at a solid level, which could impact sales at Whirlpool (WHR). Tuesday Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) have performed well in recent weeks on the back of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, but will their earnings and prospects suffer from Nvidia Syndrome? Alaska Airgroup (ALK) will add another positive to the airline’s string of strong performances and prospects. Commodity trader and packaged food manufacturer Archer Daniels offers a different take on what (and if) consumers are buying groceries. General Motors (GM) will come under intense scrutiny over whether its electric cars are selling well or whether they need discounts to move them from dealership premises. Wednesday So far, Coca-Cola has managed to pass all the standards set by PepsiCo (PEP). can you repeat it again? With airlines seemingly finding their mojo, will Boeing (BA) manage to shake off the many problems it has caused? The Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) shows whether consumers’ willingness to eat out is sustained. Investors will be asking from his platform (META) he wants three big answers: what are the ad spends, what are the plans for Twitter’s similar threads, and what will happen to the Metaverse dream? Is Union Pacific (UNP) likely to confirm that the ongoing cargo recession is on the horizon? Thursday Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) holds hands in all broadcast media, including network TV, cable, streaming and Internet his providers vying for market share, headlines and advertising dollars. Will CMCSA still have a winner? Ford (F) will face the same questions as GM. Luxury motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (HOG) is caught between consumer demand for being outside and having fun and a declining appetite for big-ticket items. The outlook will be a useful indicator of consumer desires and priorities these days. Does Intel (INTC) stand to benefit from the AI ​​boom, or is it lagging even further? Are budget consumers still eating Big Macs from McDonald’s Co. (MCD)? Royal Caribbean (RCL) is expected to report strong cruise demand, but how is it managing rising costs? On Friday, Exxon-Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) will reiterate their commitment to returning capital to investors. If consumers are cutting back on Procter & Gamble (PG) branded staples, that would be a sure sign that people are being seriously harmed. John has a career of more than 30 years as an analyst on the sell side and prior to working as a corporate markets strategist he covered finance and credit markets. In recent years, he has moved on to the role of global strategist. (The commentary contained in the article above does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to make or liquidate any investment or to conduct any other transaction, and should not be used as a basis for any investment or other decision. Any investment decision should be made on the basis of appropriate professional advice tailored to your needs.) Enter your email to read this Macro Hive Limited Edition.

