From Twitter to X: Elon Musk Begins Eliminating Iconic Internet Brands





For over a decade, Twitter has become known for its blue and white bird logo, which has become a symbol of the social network’s unique culture and vocabulary. Tweeting has become a verb. A tweet referenced the post. Tweeps has become a nickname for Twitter employees.

Late Sunday, Elon Musk began to dispose of everything.

The tech billionaire, who bought Twitter last year, renamed its social platform X.com on its website and began replacing its bird logo with a stylized version of the 24th letter of the Latin alphabet. Inside Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, an X logo has been projected in the cafeteria, and conference rooms have been renamed with Xs, such as eXposure, eXult and s3Xy, according to photos obtained by The New York Times.

Musk has long said he might change his name, but in a tweet early Sunday morning, Musk rushed the process, declaring that he would soon be saying goodbye to the Twitter brand and gradually saying goodbye to all birds. He wants Twitter to be an all-purpose app called “X,” covering not only social networking but also banking and shopping.

Early Monday morning, Musk shared a photo of a giant X projected onto his San Francisco office building on Twitter with the caption, “Headquarters tonight.”

The move, which is still ongoing, is the most visible change Musk has made to Twitter since signing a deal to buy the company in October. Behind the scenes, he took many steps to overhaul the company, cutting thousands of employees and changing features of the platform such as badges to authenticate users and rules governing what they can and cannot say on the service.

But the name and logo change couldn’t be ignored. And by starting to drop his Twitter name, Musk has left behind an entrenched brand that has existed since the company was founded in 2006, delighting and frustrating celebrities, politicians, athletes and other users alike. Twitter he introduced the blue bird mascot in 2010 and updated it two years later.

Many Twitter users, who had spent years tweeting and building a presence on the site, seemed alienated by the change. Have you seen the (eXecrable) new logo? Actor Mark Hamill tweeted on Monday with the hashtag #ByeByeBirdie. Some saw the move as Musk’s latest blow to the site, and others were adamant that he would continue to call the site Twitter and continue tweeting.

Forrester Vice President and Research Director Mike Purx said that brand becoming a verb is the holy grail because it means that brand has become part of popular culture.

The app itself has become a cultural phenomenon in many ways, he said. Elon Musk wiped 15 years of brand value from Twitter in one fell swoop, essentially starting from scratch.

Musk risked angering Twitter users, even though he could not afford to. His company is facing financial difficulties and increasing competition, with his rival Meta releasing a real-time public conversation app called Threads this month. The new app saw him hit 100 million downloads in less than a week, but the app’s usage is under scrutiny.

Mike Kerr, co-founder of brand company NameStormers, said the Mr. Masques X logo could be interpreted as having an eerie Big Brother tech overlord vibe. Unlike the warm and cuddly Blue Bird, which he said is perhaps a little outdated and weighed down by bad press, the new logo is very harsh, he said.

Still, it evokes phrases like “X marks the spot,” which could help Musk distinguish the platform from Twitter’s baggage, Kerr said.

If this is wrong and it’s someone other than Elon Musk, it puts it at higher risk because people could start making fun of it, said Kerr, who has helped name thousands of customers, including used-car company CarMax.

Musk has long been interested in the X name. In 1999, he helped found X.com, an online bank. The company merged with another start-up and later changed its name to PayPal.

In 2017, Musk said he bought the X.com domain back from PayPal. No plans for now, but very sentimental value to me, he tweeted at the time.

Musk’s electric car maker, Tesla, also has a sports utility vehicle called the Model X. One of Mr. Musk’s sons, X A-12 Musk is often referred to as X for short. The holding company set up to complete the Twitter acquisition was named X Holdings. Musk also heads an artificial intelligence company called xAI.

I like the letter X he posted on Sunday.

Musk has disdained Twitter’s traditional corporate culture. He disputes the number of references to birds in team names and products within the company. At one point, he renamed the crowdsourced fact-checking feature his Community Notes on Birdwatch. He recently had someone cover the w in his Twitter name at his San Francisco headquarters.

Among those who didn’t seem to mind the change was Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. In a tweet on Monday, he said a rebrand wasn’t necessary to achieve Musk’s vision, but that it would be controversial.

The Twitter brand has a lot of baggage, Dorsey wrote. But it’s not the name that matters, but the utility it provides.

San Francisco artist Martin Glasser, who was part of the team that helped design Twitter’s latest bird logo in 2011, said the logo was meant to convey simplicity, brevity and clarity. The goal, he said, was to make the logo as memorable as Apple or Nike.

Glasser said Musk can do whatever he wants with the brand, but hopes the bird will occupy a happy memory space in culture, or be one of the logos that belongs to the culture, not the company.

