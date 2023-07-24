Google Leak Reveals Absurd Tech Salary Details Including $605,000 Bonus





Google headquarters in Mountain View, CA on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Corporate employees are among the highest paid in any industry.

Washington Post/Washington Post via Getty Images

Thousands of Google salaries leaked, revealing why the Bay Area has the highest cost of living in the nation.

Employees at the Mountain View-based tech giant have compiled a 12,000-item spreadsheet containing voluntary salary details from full-time US-based software engineers, salespeople, designers, product managers and other employees, Insider reported Wednesday. There are many eye-popping numbers. A Google employee’s salary is typically five times his national average.

The company has interests across the tech industry, including YouTube, Google Cloud, Workspace, Android, Waymo, DeepMind and, of course, money-printing search engines and ad networks. Parent company Alphabet had just over 190,000 employees at the end of March, even after laying off 12,000. Alphabet employees earned a median salary of $279,802 last year, according to a shareholder notice filed in April.

advertisement

Article continues under this ad

But some employees typically earn much more through a combination of base salary, company equity and bonuses, according to insiders who reported on an internal spreadsheet. All reported payslips are for 2022 and exclude Waymo, Nest and other betting-related subsidiaries. The company declined SFGATE’s request for comment.

Software engineers earned three ridiculously high salaries in each salary category. One is said to have had a base salary of $718,000. One said he got $1.5 million worth of stock, another claimed a $605,000 bonus.

Google is looking to grow its cloud business to compete with giants Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, and the employees responsible for selling products to other companies earn a decent income. Insider reports that the highest base salary for cloud sales, sales strategy, and enterprise direct sales employees is more than his $300,000, plus more than $200,000 for account managers and product specialists.

Base salaries for user experience employees were reportedly in excess of $200,000, with the highest-paid designer paying $315,000, excluding bonuses and stock options.

advertisement

Article continues under this ad

The insider also released part of the salary range from a spreadsheet, showing a not-so-strong (yet huge) total. A global telecom worker reports that base salary he ranges from $80,000 to $235,000, with bonuses up to $70,000. Several positions, including employees in accounting, business operations, procurement and product analysis, allegedly received more than $100,000 in company stock.

Alphabet’s stock has risen more than 36% since early 2023, suggesting an even bigger paycheck for many workers who are paid in some of the company’s shares. Among them is CEO Sundar Pichai, who received a hefty salary of $225 million last year, 808 times the median employee of the company.

It won’t be millions, or maybe even tens of dollars, but many people can get a few bucks from Google if they file a class action lawsuit before July 31st. The company agreed to pay people who used its search engine between 2006 and 2013 a total of $23 million in data usage settlements.

Have you heard of anything going on at Google? Feel free to contact our technical reporter Stephen Council safely at [email protected] or at Signal at 628-204-5452.

advertisement

Article continues under this ad

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfgate.com/tech/article/google-employee-pay-2022-leak-18257972.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos