GlobalData Discovers XR Startups Will Unleash Disruptive Waves of Immersive Innovation





The world of augmented reality (XR) is undergoing a revolutionary storm of innovation, with start-ups taking the lead and tech giants entering. According to GlobalData, a leading data analytics company, heavy venture capital investment, growing B2B adoption and a thriving ecosystem of innovative start-ups are driving his progress in XR technology, unlocking new dimensions of human engagement.

Shagun Sachdeva, Disruptive Technologies Project Manager at GlobalData, commented: The convergence of advanced technologies, the growth of connectivity and his 5G network, favorable regulatory conditions, increased collaboration with big tech companies, and the growing desire for real, interactive encounters have all contributed to the startup’s far-sighted prospects. They now envision a future enhanced by Augmented Reality (XR), marking the beginning of an amazing era of digital immersion.

GlobalDatas’ innovation radar report startup series “The New Reality How Extended Reality (XR) Startups Push Industry Boundaries” focuses on the dynamic application landscape of XR by startups across sectors.

Sachdeva added: The influx of venture capital (VC) investment reflects the strong optimism surrounding XR, coupled with notable advancements in XR devices and diverse industry applications ranging from education and entertainment to healthcare and retail. This industry shift is just the tip of the iceberg, defining the next phase of a highly disruptive journey, offering a wealth of opportunities for start-ups to deliver significant value and make their mark.

retail and e-commerce

XR solutions in the retail and e-commerce industries enable immersive shopping experiences, virtual try-ons and interactive product visualizations to revolutionize the way customers explore, engage and buy products. Avatar, STRIVR and Perfect Corp. are part of XR startups serving the needs of the retail and e-commerce industries.

travel and tourism

Travel and tourism XR solutions deliver virtual travel experiences, immersive destination previews and interactive virtual tours to transform the way travelers explore, plan and engage with destinations. Boulevard Arts, Lifeliqe and TimeLooper are part of XR Startup, which provides solutions for the travel and tourism industry.

media and entertainment

XR in the media and entertainment industry revolutionizes the way we consume and enjoy entertainment by delivering immersive and interactive experiences that allow users to engage with virtual content, participate in augmented reality (AR) games, and explore virtual worlds. Resolution Games, Sandbox VR, Virtuix and Xreal are some of the XR startups serving the needs of the media and entertainment industry.

health care

XR in the healthcare industry enables virtual simulation for medical training, enhances surgical planning and visualization, delivers immersive treatment and pain management technology, and revolutionizes medical education, patient care, and treatment outcomes. AppliedVR, Augmentir, MediView XR, and FitXR are part of XR Startups, providing solutions for the healthcare industry.

Sachdeva concludes: It doesn’t matter how pervasive XR is, it matters how influential and integrated XR is within different production processes, products and consumer experiences. As XR continues to evolve and mature, it will be interesting to see how the startup continues to harness the power of his XR to drive transformational change, disrupt traditional industries, and shape the future of immersive experiences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaldata.com/media/disruptor/xr-startups-ignite-disruptive-wave-of-immersive-innovation-finds-globaldata The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos