Comic-Con Returns to San Diego: Volunteer at World’s Largest Pop Culture Convention





Comic-Con San Diego is the largest and most popular convention of its kind. Comic-Con has two main events, one in San Diego and one in New York, but there are also several regional events each year. The first competition was held in 1970, with about 300 participants. By 2022 it will be 135,000. It seems to be getting bigger and bigger every year. But with writers and actors on strike in Hollywood this year, it’s unclear if the 2022 figure will be exceeded. Major studios like Marvel, Sony, Lucasfilm, Universal Pictures, Netflix and HBO pulled out weeks before this year’s Comic-Con. This year’s event was held from July 20th to 23rd.

My teenage daughter is a huge Comic-Con fan, so she signed up to volunteer at Comic-Con through the Navy Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program affiliated with the Coronado Community Center. We’ve been there a few times with regular tickets, but thought volunteering would increase our chances of meeting major Hollywood stars like Keanu Reeves, Paul Rudd, Chris Pratt, The Rock, and Lupita Nyong’o. But the current situation in Los Angeles makes that impossible in 2023.

Despite this, my daughter and I were still optimistic. We checked in early Wednesday morning to get our volunteer badges, but waited in the ballroom at the Marriott Marina for several hours. After that we wandered around looking for what we could do. However, most of the exhibits were still under construction. I think most of the participants had just arrived and were still settling in, as no one was wearing cosplay costumes yet. The Gaslamp District in downtown San Diego was still a ghost town. Was it the calm before the storm?

Official Comic Con Volunteer

On the return trip on Friday, I was a few minutes late for the 9:40am ferry, but I still had time to catch the 10:10am ferry from Coronado. Our volunteer assignments were emailed in advance. The sign area is from 11am to 2pm. We were running a bit late, so we zigzagged around people, so the walk to the Marriott wasn’t bad. The Volunteer Hall was less crowded than Wednesday. We found the lead volunteer and thought we were fine until we scanned the badge, but the badge kept flashing red. Our group left us while we waited for our badges to be repaired. The supervisor sent us to a special group desk where we printed our new badges and directed us to the dispatch desk. So another volunteer took us to a supervisor, then another person in an orange vest who led us to a sign area inside the convention center. Phew!

The walk from the Marriott was an adventure in itself. “Walk fast, be careful and don’t lose sight of me,” the guide advised us. Thankfully he had a sign that said Volunteer Department. We are volunteers on the move. This made it easier to keep an eye on him while avoiding overcrowding the convention center. It took me about 10 minutes to get to my assigned area after avoiding participants and scanning my badge a few times to get inside. Upon arrival at the Autograph area, we were greeted with a smile and a sigh of relief by the MWR Volunteer Leaders as we waited in a separate line to check-in and pick up our Volunteer Vests. I’m glad it worked! He was also new to this process.

My daughter and I were trapped in yet another row in the middle of the hall, where we waited for our assignment. We were supposed to be gatekeepers for the day and were trained on the spot. Other volunteers we replaced told us where to stand. No one was allowed to use the door behind us to access the outdoors. The outdoors were for staff use only, and people were not allowed to use the restrooms next to the Sergeant Slaughter’s Panel for the next three hours.

There were also paying guards and police officers so we didn’t have to worry about unruly patrons. Everyone was kind and cheerful and never got annoyed when we weren’t able to answer our questions accurately. Some stopped to chat and we took pictures with some of them. It turns out that people in costumes love to be photographed. All you have to do is ask.

Standing in line for 4 hours to get an autograph

When our shift ended and two new volunteers took our place, we were free to roam. My daughter decided she wanted to visit The Owl House, which happened to have the most popular booths and the longest queues. It took me 4 hours to get my photo and autograph. Thankfully, we were able to take turns breaking out of the line to use the restrooms, buy food, and take pictures of the glamorously dressed participants walking past. After speaking with the cast of “Owl House,” my daughter said, “That’s the best thing about Comic-Con for me, Mom.” A close runner-up was a boisterous group dressed as characters from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” This was so hilarious.

Lexi and the Monty Python Crew

If you’ve never been to Comic-Con San Diego, I encourage you to check it out. Step into the streets of Manhattan and instantly feel the fast-paced energy of the people who make the city successful. Many Comic Con attendees are enthusiastic and very excited to be there. It’s so much fun to see people dressed up so well. Even if you don’t have a ticket, it’s worth taking the ferry from Coronado to the San Diego Convention Center and just walking around. I honestly think the best part about this event is people watching. There are always off-site events that you can attend without a Comic Con ticket. Prices vary from free to over $50 per he.

If you’re trying to get regular tickets and fail the lottery system, try volunteering. It’s also based on a lottery system, but it’s easier to win and saves you money in the end. In addition, you can experience the tournament from a different perspective. It was my first time volunteering, so I was a little confused at first. I learned to pay attention to emails and fill out the required paperwork before I went to work in person to pick up my badge. Not everyone knows what’s going on, but just asking questions will eventually give you the answers you need. I am more grateful to the people who organize and manage this enormous machine. To make this giant wheel move like a well-oiled machine, it takes a great many gears.

If you volunteer, be sure to bring plenty of water, snacks, a book to read, and a portable chair. When you’ve stood in line for hours, you’ll be glad you did. There is no dress code or pre-training. Arrive, check-in and follow the instructions. For more information on volunteering, please visit the Comic-Con website. Applications for the following year must be made in the fall. With any luck, he could be one of 4,000-5,000 general volunteers in 2024.

