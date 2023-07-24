House Passes FAA Reauthorization Bill with Technical Provisions – MeriTalk





On July 20, the House of Representatives passed an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 351 to 69 for the Securing Growth and Strong Leadership in U.S. Aviation Act, which reauthorizes the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years.

The bill was first introduced on June 9 by Transportation and Infrastructure Commission Chairman Sam Graves (Republican, Missouri), Ranking Commissioner Rick Larsen (Washington Democrat), Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Garrett Graves (Republican, Louisiana), and Ranking Commissioner Steve Cohen (Tennessee). The bill was approved by the committee on June 14 by a unanimous vote of 63-0.

The Senate has yet to pass its own version of the FAA reauthorization bill. The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee was supposed to table the bill in June, but the process has been delayed and no date has been set at this time.

Members of both houses have until Sept. 30, when the current FAA approval expires, to sort out the differences in the bill and send it to President Biden.

In a July 20 statement, Graves said the United States will always be the gold standard for aviation and the bill will ensure that the United States remains the world leader. The bill would make the FAA more efficient, facilitate the safe introduction of new and innovative technology, and address a growing labor shortage, from pilots and mechanics to air traffic controllers.

The nearly 800-page House bill includes several technology and workforce provisions that promise greater security and innovation in the federal aviation sector.

Improving FAA Efficiency and Operations: This bill makes targeted changes to the FAA’s organizational structure to improve its overall efficiency, enable innovation, and streamline regulatory processes. Expanding the Aviation Workforce: This bill addresses workforce challenges by removing barriers to pursuing careers in the aviation industry, expanding the aviation workforce pipeline, improving training standards, and more. Maintain America’s Gold Standard in Safety: This bill addresses several safety issues, including the recent increase in runway approaches, to ensure that the United States and the FAA remain the world’s gold standard in aviation safety. Encourage Aviation Innovation: America is a leader in aviation innovation. Unfortunately, China and other countries are beginning to overtake the United States due to bureaucratic roadblocks, endless research, and pilot programs that fail to develop or deploy new technologies, the bill says. The bill encourages the safe and efficient testing and integration of new technologies such as drones and advanced air mobility into the airspace.

The bill’s passage comes after five tough FAA reauthorization hearings and a nationwide ground stop earlier this year when the FAA’s air mission notification system went down, sparking bipartisan concerns over the agency’s outdated IT systems and cybersecurity.

On July 20, Senior Subcommittee Cohen said he was pleased with the overwhelming approval of the bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act in the House of Representatives. This revolutionary bill will require a compromise on both sides and will take important steps to improve the safety of air travelers, create good jobs, strengthen the aviation workforce pipeline and protect consumers, including those with disabilities. This is a good bill and I am proud to support it. I am hopeful that we will be able to reach a final bill with the Senate well before the September deadline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.meritalk.com/articles/house-passes-faa-reauthorization-bill-with-tech-provisions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

