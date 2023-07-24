ChatGPT Android app available for pre-registration





Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced the release of its long-awaited ChatGPT application for Android devices.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be available to users next week and is available for pre-order on the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI

— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

The app will be released soon and is available for pre-registration now on the Google Play store.

Google Play Store screenshot, July 2023

The Google Play Store allows app developers like OpenAI to build anticipation for their app’s launch by pre-registering 3-6 weeks before the launch date.

Features of ChatGPT Android App

The official ChatGPT Android app is designed to provide users with a suite of features leveraging OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI capabilities.

This free app enables synchronization of user history across multiple devices and provides users with the latest model enhancements by OpenAI.

The ChatGPT Android app aims to revolutionize the way users interact with AI by providing instant answers, customized advice and creative inspiration at the touch of a button.

It also promises learning opportunities and offers professional opinions in various fields.

Google Play Store screenshots, July 2023 OpenAI app data collection

OpenAI has addressed data safety concerns by explaining how it collects, shares, and processes user data as an integral part of deploying apps.

In the app’s data safety information, OpenAI emphasized that the ChatGPT Android app does not share user data with third parties.

The application is reported to collect several types of data. This includes approximate location, user’s name, email address, phone number, in-app messages and details about user interactions.

We also collect information about app performance, such as crash logs and diagnostic data.

OpenAI outlines the privacy practices that ChatGPT apps follow. This includes data encryption in transit to ensure secure data transfer. Additionally, OpenAI provides a way for users to request deletion of their data.

ChatGPT app and future AI development by Apple and Google

OpenAI, whose ChatGPT app has already gained a lot of attention, is looking to attract millions of users around the world with this release.

Over 10.6,000 ChatGPT app users on the App Store gave an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. The chart above shows that this is one of the top 5 iPhone productivity apps.

It may be one of the most popular AI chatbots right now. But what if Apple develops generative AI that integrates into their operating system?

Will people continue to download apps like ChatGPT if they have effective AI built into their devices at launch? It will probably depend on which companies have the most reliable and accurate AI tools.

Featured Image: Milosz Kubiak/Shutterstock

