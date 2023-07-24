“Oppenheimer” and the Politics of Technology





With help from Derek Robertson

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. | Universal Pictures via AP

If you thought the relationship between tech leaders and Washington was strained right now, Oppenheimer’s Weekend, the second-highest-grossing movie after the Barbie movies, is a reminder that the relationship was once more tense.

Robert Oppenheimer’s biopic tells the story of the invention of the atomic bomb, for those who missed both the PR onslaught and the three-hour movie itself. But the film, based on his monumental 2005 biography, American Prometheus, actually revolves around the post-Manhattan Project political turmoil.

Oppenheimer, the physicist responsible for the project, became outspoken in the years that followed about the danger of a nuclear arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union, warning that it threatened human survival.

Then in 1954, with Washington in the grip of Senator Joseph McCarthy’s anti-Communist movement, the Department of Energy revoked Oppenheimer’s secrecy clearance because of his personal ties to Communists. (In December, the Biden administration took the symbolic action of reversing the decision, which it said was the result of an imperfect process.)

It all happened 70 years ago, but no one has forgotten that Washington is once again engaged in the proliferation of another potentially existentially endangered technology.

Film director Christopher Nolan has pointed out a striking parallel between Oppenheimer and the AI ​​pioneers who are now warning about the dangers of the technology.

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Ed Markey met with U.S. Prometheus co-author Kai Bird in Washington on Thursday to discuss a proposed National Defense Authorization Act amendment currently being submitted to the Senate to ban the use of AI in nuclear launch decisions.

DFD spoke to Bird Friday about these similarities, the role of scientists in social life, and yes, other blockbusters coming out this weekend.

What lessons does Oppenheimer’s experience offer now as the Washington government explores what to do about AI?

We need to have an informed discussion. And our politicians will need to consider and pass legislation to regulate this technology.

What happened to Oppenheimer should be a reminder that the sooner you do it, the better.

Oppenheimer created the atomic bomb and within months publicly spoke out about the dangers it poses and the need to create international guidelines and norms to regulate it and keep it out of an arms race. Well he was ignored. Harry Truman ignored his advice, and the National Security Agency helped oust him precisely because he was threatening the budget. And instead of regulating and essentially banning nuclear weapons, which should be done under international control, we have entered a very costly arms race.

You just met with Ed Markey about the NDAA Amendment. What do you think about this fix and its possibilities?

He has introduced legislation banning the use of AI in making decisions about the development of nuclear weapons, which seems quite common sense.

But he explained to me that he faced questions and negative comments from his Republican colleagues. “I don’t think we need to address this issue now. Aren’t some of our adversaries already trying to use AI to decide when and how to use nuclear weapons?” So if they do, shouldn’t we? And of course I disagree with that.

The film depicts Harry Truman’s disgust at Oppenheimer’s concerns about the bomb during a meeting in the Oval Office. While the president seems callous in this scene, aren’t there cases where people in academia often have utopian or unrealistic visions of society, and that scientists should be subordinated to elected leaders in shaping public policy decisions?

No, I don’t think our politicians are scientists. Therefore, scientists should understand that they should participate in political debates.

And they themselves would disagree, based on their own philosophical, religious and ethical values. However, they are nevertheless an important part of the discussion because of their knowledge of technical and scientific issues.

Much of the film revolves around the question of whether Oppenheimer’s advice to government officials regarding the export of radioisotopes and the development of the hydrogen bomb was purely technical, or somehow mixed with communist sympathy. How do we draw the line between a scientist’s technical conclusions and their view of the world?

I don’t think it’s possible to separate values. Oppenheimer was a great scientist precisely because he was also a humanist. And he loved T.S. Eliot’s poetry and Ernest Hemingway’s novels.

The problem is the idea that scientists should only cite objective scientific advice. Oppenheimer has always used his political values ​​to inform us that we are faced with a choice of how to live with the bomb. And it was really appropriate.

Are you planning on seeing a Barbie movie?

[Laughter] You can probably see it.

And it starts. Twitter today began rebranding as X, taking the first step towards transforming Elon Musk’s company into his long-promised all-in-one super app with streaming, texting and banking capabilities.

But let’s take a closer look at his first step in replacing the iconic blue bird logo with an Art Deco-style X. Andrés Guadams, a law professor and blogger focused on copyright in the digital world, did so this morning in a Twitter thread (what else?), breaking down exactly where that logo came from and what future it holds as a corporate trademark (or not).

At first, Guadamuz thought the X came from a commercial font called Special Alphabets 4 by font designer Monotype. But in an update late Monday, he pointed out that the same font is also a Unicode character, a global standard for text and emoji that allows computer displays around the world to display the same characters. That raises big questions about whether logos can be trademarked, but intellectual property experts are skeptical, he said.Derek Robertson

Could an AI-generated website give an advantage to underresourced candidates?

In today’s Morning Score newsletter, POLITICO’s Madison Fernandez reports on a new service called Hey Victor. The service, which uses artificial intelligence to create professional-looking campaign websites from just a few basic assets like candidate photos, slogans and bios, costs $300 a month and $25 thereafter. The service was founded by two of his alumni, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Jans, and starting today, it will allow Democratic candidates to sign up for the beta.

Madison writes that about 50 sites have been created using the program so far, including sites for Democrats running for the Georgia, New York, and New York City legislatures. Jans’ creative and social media director Patricia Nelson said campaign staff and designers shouldn’t fear Victor losing his job. The cash-strapped vote-no-vote campaign does not have this role, she said, and cannot afford to pay someone else to do it at the local level. They don’t want to worry about building a website. They want to worry about funding.Derek Robertson

new window

