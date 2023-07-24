What to expect from Alphabet’s second quarter results





Will AI replace Google’s 20-year dominance in the Internet search business?

Google’s parent company Alphabet plans to release its quarterly earnings report after the market close on Tuesday, giving investors some of the first data to help answer their questions. The rise of generative AI tools over the past few months and the adoption of AI by Google rival Microsoft, especially in its Bing search engine, has made this earnings call one of Alphabets’ most anticipated earnings calls in years.

In terms of what investors expect from Alphabet, expectations are much more modest, and the company may actually do quite well this quarter, said Bernstein analyst Marc Smurlick. Still, Alphabet shares are up about 40% year-to-date, and there is room for the stock to fall.

Among the key questions for investors are how much conversational AI chatbots like Bing Chat and ChatGPT have stolen users and ads from Google search, and how new competition is impacting Google’s internal spending and profit margins, especially given the company’s recent efforts to cut costs and lay off more than 12,000 jobs in early 2023.

Shumlik said that sharing comments on margin expansion earlier this year was before anything like this happened with AI, effectively shifting investment priorities.

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet’s revenue to reach $72.8 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up 4.5% from a year earlier, but a notable slowdown from the same period last year, when Alphabet’s revenue grew 13%. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter.

About 80% of Alphabet’s revenue comes from online advertising, and ads served by Google’s search engine rank among the company’s most profitable services. Analysts and investors worry that new AI bots like Bing Chat will eat into Google’s long-time breadwinners by directly answering users’ questions and making Google’s search page less of a central destination on the internet.

Google has responded by releasing its own AI search tool called Google Bard. Also, Google co-founder Sergey Brin has reportedly returned to the company to help with its AI efforts, a sign of how seriously the company takes AI’s opportunities and threats.

Investors will want to learn more about these efforts when Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai leads a conference call on Tuesday. Pichai said in June that Google is in a better position for AI than it was a decade ago when it transitioned to mobile computing.

There are mixed signals about the state of the search market, with some reports suggesting that the initial excitement around ChatGPT has subsided, and that the impact on Google’s search market share has been modest so far. I’ve always been very skeptical of anything that needs to change consumer behavior, said Bernstein-Schmlik.

Shumlik, who was involved in one of two reports that downgraded Alphabet’s stock last month, said he could beat expectations now that the hurdles have been lowered.

Search revenue will be a key player, and continuous growth from the first quarter is expected. But search market share is also of interest to investors.

Attention will also be focused on Alphabet’s spending plans as a result of the AI ​​wave. The specialized servers and chips needed to power AI could drive up capital spending for Alphabets, especially as competition from cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS remains fierce.

In addition, due to the competition to recruit AI personnel, operating costs may increase.according to [hotlink]barclays,[/hotlink] However, Google’s higher rank may give it an advantage. Barclays says Google’s employee corps is more efficient than Meta, TikTok and Snapchat in employee-to-user and scale ratios.

Google’s hoarding of engineers over the past few years will pay off in terms of shipping more new products than others in the consumer internet and software space, but time will tell, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler said in a report in May.

