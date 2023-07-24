Sam Altman launches biometric-based cryptocurrency Worldcoin





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman today (July 24) launched the cryptocurrency WorldCoin, promising to provide tools to differentiate between humans and AI, tackle online identity challenges, and solve income inequality.

Worldcoin is unique among cryptocurrencies in that it uses proof of identity (also known as PoP) credentials issued by custom biometric imaging devices called Orbs. The device features wide-angle and telephoto cameras that capture a high-resolution image of the human iris and process it into a unique digital identifier.

The cryptocurrency has been tested in countries such as Chile, Norway, Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan and Ghana for the past three years. Worldcoin plans to have 1,500 of his Orbs available in 35 cities in 20 countries by the end of the year and will continue to allow free onboarding of new users. Worldcoin has recorded over 2 million registrations since it started beta testing, with 40,000 people signing up for verified World IDs every week.

After listing on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday, the WorldCoins (WLD) token surged 98%, hitting a per-coin price of $1.66 to $3.30 with trading volume of $239 million, according to Coingecko data.

Worldcoin UBI Opportunity

In a press statement, Altman and Worldcoin co-founder Alex Brania touted the coin as a tool to enable global democratic processes and ultimately chart a potential path to an AI-funded Universal Basic Income (UBI). Worldcoin consists of a privacy-preserving digital identity (WorldID) and a digital currency (WLD) that is received simply for being human, as far as the law allows, they said.

Altman has long advocated a universal basic income as a way to address income inequality. He believes that if the government decides to introduce Worldcoin when distributing UBI to its citizens, Worldcoin could help combat fraud. Worldcoin is an attempt at global coordination, the path of which is difficult and the outcome uncertain. But finding new ways to broadly share the technological prosperity to come is a key challenge of our time, Altman and Brania said in a statement.

In May, Worldcoin launched the World App, a cryptocurrency wallet designed by Tool for Humanity (TFH), a Denver, Colorado-based research institute and technology product developer co-founded by Altman and Brania.

The app runs on Ethereum’s Polygon blockchain protocol and offers users the opportunity to access Polygon-based versions of cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins such as Bitcoin, Ether, and USD-pegged DAI tokens. However, World App is still limited as a cryptocurrency wallet as it was intentionally designed to enable Worldcoin functionality. Volunteer rewards were initially paid in Bitcoin.

Fraud-proof digital passport?

There are more and more bots in the online world, and the iris-based unique ID generated by the Worldcoins Orb is intended to distinguish unique individuals from online AI chatbots and prevent fraud.

The platform effectively provides a solution to the problem that Altmans OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, helped create. OpenAI’s paid ChatGPT API (application programming interface) has been used by developers to create human-like AI bots on the web.

Altman seems to be aware of the catch-22 of AI development and claims he is on a mission to shape AI regulation around the world. In May, he even called on Congress to regulate AI because AI technology could harm the world if it spiraled out of control, and last week OpenAI promised a White House-brokered security pledge.

Altman is tapping into another controversial area by focusing on biometrics as proof of identity. Worldcoin is likely to face scrutiny over how data has been collected and processed so far, whether it will be safe from hackers in the future, and whether it can really prevent fraud since the black market for iris scans is reportedly already thriving.

