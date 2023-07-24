Bing AI Chat and Copilot for Search Available in Google Chrome





Google Chrome users can now access Microsoft’s Bing AI chat and AI-powered search results on their desktop browser.

Bing/Google Chrome screenshot, July 2023

For several months, only users logged into their Microsoft accounts could access the AI ​​chat interface via the Bing app or Microsoft Edge browser.

Bing AI Chat in Google Chrome

After agreeing to the Terms of Service and agreeing to the AI ​​Chatbot Privacy Statement, you can now chat with Bing AI in browsers other than Edge.

Bing/Google Chrome screenshot, July 2023

Unfortunately, the Bing AI Chatbot only accepts 2,000 character inputs on Chrome, but double the amount on Edge browser.

Search results for Bing Copilot AI in Google Chrome

Logged-in users may also be able to access Bing’s AI-powered co-pilot in Google Chrome search results.

Bing/Google Chrome screenshot, July 2023

To see if you can access AI Chat responses in Bing search results in Chrome,[Labs]Please refer to the menu.

Bing/Google Chrome screenshot, July 2023

Initial reports from Windows Modern also show that some users can enable dark mode in Bing AI.

Screenshots for the latest version of Windows (July 2023)

Just as mobile users use the Bing app to access Bing AI features, users of desktop browsers such as Safari and DuckDuckGo may still be limited to the Microsoft Edge browser. However, initial reports point out that some users can access Bing AI on Safari as well.

Below you can see Bing AI in Chrome, Google and Safari apps on iPhone.

Screenshots of Bing in Chrome/Google/Safari, July 2023 Expanding the scope of Microsoft’s AI capabilities

Bing AI’s expansion into a top web browser marks a notable change in Microsoft’s approach, embracing a broader platform range of AI capabilities.

Users should expect limited functionality compared to performance on Edge, but Bing AI still provides a rich search experience.

The tech giant’s foray into multi-platform support hints at a promising future for AI, even if there are certain limitations at the moment.

It remains to be seen how Google Bard and Search Generative Experience will be affected once Chrome users start adopting Bing AI features.

StatCounter screenshot, July 2023

In the meantime, SEO professionals should consider Bing AI as an additional tool in their digital strategy, especially when optimizing search results across various platforms.

Featured Image: Monticello/Shutterstock

