Bing AI finally works in Google Chrome, but even better in Microsoft Edge





The field of digital technology, dominated by giants such as Google and Microsoft, has become a hotbed of competitive innovation, especially when it comes to artificial intelligence. The contest has produced notable events such as the appearance of Bing’s AI chat on Android smartphones and an incident in which Bing incorrectly generated an AI response to a Google Chrome search. Against this backdrop of competition and innovation, Microsoft has taken advantage of his ChatGPT to expand the availability of the Bing AI chat experience, previously only available in the Edge browser, and now also available in Google Chrome.

Previously, Bing’s AI chatbot was only accessible via the Microsoft Edge browser. As reported by 9to5Google, Microsoft is extending this feature to Google Chrome. This integration is simple and intuitive, but is still being rolled out.Once ready, the user visits bing.com and clicks in the top left corner of the screen[チャット]Tapping or clicking the icon launches a chatbot that seamlessly integrates with standard search results.

It’s important to note that the Bing AI experience in Google Chrome has some limitations. Edge’s 4,000 character limit has been reduced to 2,000 characters per question. Additionally, Chrome resets chat conversations after 5 messages, while Edge is lenient up to 30 messages. Some people may find these limitations frustrating, although they don’t completely negatively impact the user experience.

Microsoft has a history of pushing users away from Google Chrome to their own browser. Bing’s AI chat experience specifically faced accusations of generating promotional text for Bing features instead of performing a user-requested “Chrome” search. This misleading practice drew criticism and damaged Bing’s reputation, as Microsoft positioned its chat feature as a competitor to AI experiences such as ChatGPT and Google Bard. Following the backlash, Microsoft disabled the feature and reiterated its commitment to experimenting with new features to improve the customer experience.

Despite its limitations and previous controversies, this development integrates Bing and Chrome functionality, which is a boon for end users. It’s still rolling out, but chatbots aren’t showing up in Chrome for any account yet. However, the Bing app for Android does come with AI capabilities, so if you want to try it out, go for it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/bing-ai-google-chrome/

