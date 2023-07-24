Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Named Editor’s Choice and Top Picks by Top Industry Commentators – Samsung Global Newsroom





Samsung Electronics is proud that the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) has been recognized as the market leading gaming monitor by industry top media. Since its launch in June this year, the Odyssey OLED G9 has won numerous awards in Editors’ Choice, Recommendations and Top Picks for 2023 for its outstanding features and immersive gaming experience.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution in a 32:9 ratio. High pixel density (110PPI) displays more detailed game content. The large-to-widescreen ratio makes the user immersed in an ultra-widescreen equivalent of his QHD screen being two side-by-side. Additionally, its 0.03ms fast Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time and his 240Hz refresh rate give players a competitive edge.

List of featured articles (in alphabetical order by segment)

Reviewed.com called the Odyssey OLED G9 a gorgeous gaming monitor with gorgeous colors and the best gaming monitor they’ve tested to date. As a result, the Odyssey OLED G9 won the site’s coveted Editors’ Choice award. This article highlights the Odyssey OLED G9’s crisp motion, gorgeous design, and useful built-in smart TV features. Additionally, Reviewed.com highlighted: A gamer will easily fall in love with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. It has the color and contrast needed to deliver a sense of realism and depth, the sharpness needed to deliver detail, and the clarity of fast motion for smooth, responsive gameplay.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also earned a 5-star review from Stuff for its huge, gorgeous OLED screen with incredible performance, and one of the best gaming monitors out there right now. In reviewing the monitor, Stuff focused on how his Odyssey OLED G9’s features were an absolute joy to experience, and he concluded that it was arguably one of the best, most spec-packed monitors ever made.

Additionally, Techaeris has named the Odyssey OLED G9 the winner of its prestigious Editors Choice and Top Pick 2023 awards. The product has an impressive OLED display, color, contrast and a 240Hz refresh rate, and many of his 10/10 ratings, Techaeris explained. “The G95SC delivers an immersive, enveloping experience that every avid gamer seeks.” If you’re itching to buy a DQHD gaming monitor, he’s definitely going to hurt it with the G95SC.

T3 shared that the Odyssey OLED G9 brings a new level of immersion and offers a truly premium untouched visual experience. The review team was so impressed with this monitor that the review gave him 5 stars and T3 Platinum his award score. T3 said the Odyssey OLED G9 is a great monitor that gamers will love.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is gaining popularity around the world. With 1,800 initially produced in North America, he sold out the stock he had prepared within two weeks, and 700 were sold in Europe. In South Korea, 100 units sold out in an hour, proving the popularity of the monitor market.

On a Q1 2023 basis, Samsung Electronics maintains a 23% global market share in gaming monitors with a refresh rate of 100Hz or higher, maintaining the top spot for the fifth consecutive year.

“We are honored that the Odyssey OLED G9 has been recognized by leading industry critics,” said Hoon Chung, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. When we first released the Odyssey OLED G9, we knew it would raise the bar for all OLED monitors. We envisioned a device that only Samsung could offer, offering unparalleled image quality and innovative gaming features. We are thrilled to be able to see just and beyond what gamers have wanted for so long.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/global/samsung-odyssey-oled-g9-named-editors-choice-and-top-pick-by-top-industry-reviewers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos