Breast Surgeon with Breast Cancer: I used to say, “Don’t google.” What did I do first?Google it | breast cancer





When I was 18, I saw my friend’s father perform an operation during my work experience at a hospital. The moment I walked into the theater and saw my intestines being lifted, I thought, this is amazing. I have to do this.

As a breast surgeon, I loved the artistry behind the surgery and the way I developed a close relationship with my patients. But I never checked my breasts regularly. I thought I wouldn’t get breast cancer because I’m a breast surgeon. Totally ridiculous.

When I had an ultrasound for the lump, I looked at the screen and immediately knew it was cancer and would need chemotherapy and a mastectomy. And I used to think a lot about my prognosis. He thought he had a 60-70% chance of being alive in 10 years.

I was treated in a hospital where I was trained. A former colleague performed my surgery. Everyone was trying to be professional, but when I entered the theater, I could feel the emotion in the air. I wanted to say to the surgeon, “Can I use this suture?” Also, can you put a drain pipe here? And can I have this dressing, please? She told me to stop and say, “Be patient.” I trusted her completely, but it was really hard for me to relinquish control over her.

Until I got breast cancer, it didn’t affect me at all. I knew only the basics about the side effects of chemotherapy. Because that was the oncologist’s job. Then suddenly, wow, how brain fog, constipation, and menopausal symptoms affect relationships. and grief over what has been lost. Her husband and I hadn’t had children, so I knew the chemo would likely make me infertile.

I took 18 months off to recover and make plans to return to work. It was really, really hard. When I first saw someone who was found to have cancer, when she was still young, and I saw her and her husband crumbling down, I just thought: “We can’t improve on this,” he said. I had a flashback and thought this was me and her husband.

I’m embarrassed that I’ve never seen a patient forum or heard a patient talk at a conference.doctors should do

My first surgery brought me a sense of relief and pride, but also sadness for what the woman was going through. You are desperate to share your experience, but it is not ethically correct.

I changed my language. I used to say things like, “I’m glad I caught it early, I’m glad it didn’t spread.” But luckily no one gets cancer, and no one should get it. I used to say don’t google. What did I do first? Google, midnight, metastatic cancer blog. We need to recognize that people go online and direct them to the best resources.

I’m embarrassed to say that I hadn’t even looked at breast cancer forums until I was diagnosed. It helps doctors take the time to figure out what their patients want when they leave the office. And I wasn’t listening to patients at conferences because I was too busy networking and hearing about the latest treatments. Everyone should listen to their patients’ experiences.

Five months after returning to work, the cancer returned. That meant removing the implants, giving me more radiation, and removing my ovaries. He was forced to retire after his left arm became immobile and could not be safely operated on. After 20 years of my life, I was in despair. Now I can help people in my own way by speaking, blogging, and making videos. But having to rediscover myself when it wasn’t my choice is hard.

I can’t remember the last surgery I had. I got the biopsy results the next day and never went back after that. I wonder if I would have acted differently if I had known this was my last surgery. Did I get better or worse because of the pressure? I really, really miss being in a room where people came together to make a difference in someone’s life.

Dr. Liz ORiordan is a breast surgeon, author, and podcaster on Instagram @oriordanliz. Her memoir, Under the Knife: Life Lessons from the Operating Room, is published by Unbound.

