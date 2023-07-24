Robot Factory Finds Home at Tech Forge: Driving the Future of Robotics Innovation in Pittsburgh





Tech Forge’s new home will be located in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Robotics Row, which boasts a high density of robotics organizations at all stages of growth operating in a variety of industries.

PITTSBURGH – July 17, 2023 – Robotics Factory, an initiative dedicated to creating, accelerating and expanding robotics companies in the Pittsburgh area, announced a new location at the Tech Forge Building in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. With support from Innovation Works, the Pittsburgh Robotics Network and the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative, the Robotics Factory will serve as a vital collaborative space, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and helping companies accelerate the commercialization of their products. Tech Forge’s new home is located in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Robotics Row. The area boasts a high density of robotics organizations at all stages of growth operating in a variety of industries.

The establishment of the site marks significant progress for the project, a key component of the $63 million “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” grant awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative, a coalition of the region’s leading universities, philanthropic organizations, and private sector partners. The Robotics Factory will consist of three different programs that will take him through everything from ideation to commercialization. The Create program fosters innovative spaces where entrepreneurs, technology professionals, researchers and industry professionals can address industry challenges through workshops. The Accelerate program will provide funding, mentorship and resources to advance up to six pre-seed robotics startups through an intensive seven-month program. The Scale program provides industry-leading expertise in product prototyping and services, leveraging Robotics Factory resources to support companies in developing production-ready products.

The first group of six companies selected for the Accelerate program will move to the Robotics Row location as soon as possible. The new location will provide in-house manufacturing design, supply chain management, prototyping support and access to comprehensive regional manufacturing resources. By enabling companies to incorporate manufacturing considerations at the initial design stage, Robotics Factory accelerates adoption of autonomous technology and enables companies to achieve scalability.

“We undertook a thorough site identification and selection process and evaluated sites based on various parameters,” said Ven Raju, President and CEO of Innovation Works. “The Lawrenceville site best fits the overarching strategic objectives of the Build Back Better Community Challenge grant while meeting functional, operational and budgetary requirements.”

Jenn Apicella, interim executive director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network, expands on these observations, stating, “The Robotics Factory’s arrival at the Tech Forge is a pivotal development in the region’s ability to support, accelerate, and scale robotics companies. The Robotics Factory will be a center of innovation and commercial business growth for companies and start-ups developing autonomous robotics solutions. Its strategic location facilitates unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, creating new and impactful commercial opportunities.” It will lead to industrial use and adoption, and this movement will go further.” Based in the Pittsburgh area, we will cement the global impact of the robotics ecosystem while driving economic growth and job creation. ”

The Regional EDA grant provides Southwestern Pennsylvania with a great opportunity to advance the Regional Robotics and Autonomy Cluster, an area where Pittsburgh’s leadership and expertise are recognized globally. This grant will fund five regional projects, including a robot factory. These initiatives are designed to transform individuals, businesses and communities throughout southwestern Pennsylvania by providing continued opportunity in this fast-growing sector.

“Pittsburgh’s transformation from an industrial powerhouse to a 21st century technology hub is a testament to the region’s incredible talent, world-renowned research institutions and robust entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Ven Raju. “Over the past 40 years, the region’s robotics cluster has been at the forefront of this transformation. Our new home robotics factory will serve as a centrally located community resource, supporting robotics companies from start-up to scale, driving job growth and boosting the local economy.”

It focuses on targeting previously overlooked populations and promoting inclusiveness in employment, wealth creation and innovation opportunities in robotics and autonomy.

The dedicated robotics factory will strengthen the region’s robotics cluster and strengthen Pittsburgh’s position as a global leader in robotics innovation. “Pittsburgh is home to one of the world’s most dynamic and acclaimed robotics clusters. Through deliberate and strategic investments, such as the Robotics Factory, the region’s first robotics accelerator enabled by the Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant, we are further strengthening this ecosystem, making the opportunities it offers accessible to people, places and businesses of all ages and sizes across the region,” said Stephanie Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Community Development Council and Co-Chair of the Southwestern Conference. was. Pennsylvania New Economy Collab. “Less than a year after receiving this historic funding award, we are making an impact. The first cohort recently launched has created Robotics Factory. If you want to shape the future with robotics and autonomy, you need to be in Pittsburgh.”

“The Robotics Factory will be an important and unique anchor asset, a physical hub where communities form and innovation takes place. It will be invaluable to the continued development of the next generation of robotics companies. The Robotics Factory is a first-of-its-kind robotics initiative in that it integrates acceleration, creation and support for expansion under one roof. said. Mr. Pratt, Regional Economic Competitiveness Officer, Allegheny Conference.

For more information, please visit https://www.roboticsfactory.org/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.roboticstomorrow.com/news/2023/07/24/the-robotics-factory-finds-home-at-tech-forge-fueling-the-future-of-robotics-innovation-in-pittsburgh-/20889/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos