Google begins rolling out privacy sandbox





It looks like Google’s privacy sandbox initiative is finally moving.

First announced in August 2019, the initiative aimed to replace cookies in third-party browsers with a set of APIs to limit the amount of data browsers collect about user activity. But users have been waiting for the tool’s implementation for nearly four years without any major updates from the company.

However, we got a little more information about the privacy sandbox release in our blog post on July 13th, when we announced more details about what to expect with the release of Chrome 115.

With its general release on July 18, Chrome 115 will begin a privacy sandbox by phasing out the use of “third-party cookies and other mechanisms that have been used to track a user’s browsing behavior across sites to infer topics of interest,” said Adriana Jara, developer relations engineer. Use the Topics API instead.

The Topics API allows Chrome to share information with third parties, such as advertisers, while preserving some user privacy. “Topics are signals that help ad tech platforms select relevant ads,” he wrote Jara. “Unlike third-party cookies, this information is shared without revealing further information about you or your browsing activities.”

Essentially, when a user visits a site about cats, the browser may retain “cats” as the topic of interest instead of the actual site visited. Advertisers will then send ads related to “cats” instead of ads related to specific sites. What is the final result? Advertisers will have less specific data about users.

According to The Verge, the release of Chrome 115 doesn’t mean the privacy sandbox is complete. There is still work to be done before the privacy sandbox rollout is complete, including enabling a test mode that allows advertisers to experiment with the privacy sandbox without using his cookies, and disabling third-party cookies entirely for his 1% of Chrome users.

Still, this is a pretty big step. According to The Verge, Google aims to fully replace third-party cookies with APIs by late 2024.

