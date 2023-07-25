Jury Orders Google To Pay $340 Million To Touchstream Over Patent The Register





Google was awarded $338.7 million in damages by a U.S. federal court for infringing on others’ patents with its Chromecast device.

A jury in Waco, Texas, on Friday ruled against the web giant, setting a nine-figure dividend.

During the hectic times of 2011-2012, Touchstream Technologies developed and launched an app called Shodogg that allows people to stream videos from their smartphones to Internet TVs. As far as we know, that project seems to have died down.

In 2021, Touchstream sued Google for patent infringement. Shodogg co-founder and Touchstream president David Strober claimed he plagiarized three of the company’s US patents because his Chromecast from Google can also stream content to a cell phone-controlled TV. Three of them are:

8,356,251: Controlling playback of content on display devices (Filed 2011, Granted 2013) 8,782,528: Controlling playback of content on display devices (Filed 2013, Granted 2014) 8,904,289: Controlling playback of content on display devices (Filed 2011, Granted 2014)

Touchstream claims that in December 2011, Google and Touchstream discussed how they could work together, and a few months later Google decided not to proceed. Chrome browser maker He launched video streaming Chromecast in 2013.

Touchstream’s attorneys allege that Google knew of Stober’s small-to-large-screen casting technique and stole the idea for the company’s Chromecast product before Stober formally patented the design. In 2010, Strober said he invented the technology to stream media from small devices such as mobile phones to big screens.

Meanwhile, Google denied wrongdoing, claiming the Touchstream patent is invalid.

“Google had knowledge of patent filings leading to Touchstream patents by December 2011 at the latest,” Touchstream Complaint [PDF] claimed. “Google also knew, or at least should have known, about the Touchstream patents issued on or shortly after each patent issued, beginning with the ‘251 patent issued in January 2013.

“At no point in 2011, 2012, or 2013 did Google contact Touchstream regarding the possibility of obtaining a license to any of Touchstream’s pending or granted patents, and to date, Google has neither requested nor received a license to any of Touchstream’s patents.”

A federal jury ultimately ruled in Touchstream’s favor, saying Google had to pay $338.7 million in damages, just 2% of parent company Alphabet’s reported $15 billion in profits in the first three months of this year.

The case is not over yet. A Google spokesperson told The Register that the company plans to appeal the decision, and reiterated its denial of Touchstream’s patent infringement.

“We strongly oppose the ruling and intend to appeal. We have always developed our own technology and competed on the merits of ideas, and we will continue to defend ourselves against these meritless claims,” ​​the spokesperson said.

The registry has reached out to Touchstream’s legal representatives for further comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/07/24/google_touchstream_patents/

