Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon Pledge AI Safety and Security





Tech giants have made “voluntary commitments” to the White House to help mitigate the risks associated with artificial intelligence.

US President Joe Biden met Friday with Microsoft, Meta, Google, OpenAI, Amazon, Anthropic and Inflection, agreeing to focus on “safety, security and trust” in the development of AI technology. Here are the details for each of these categories:

Security: The companies “agreed to test the safety and functionality of their AI systems, undergo external testing, assess potential biological, cybersecurity and social risks, and publish the results of those assessments.” Security: The companies also said they would protect their AI products “against cyber and insider threats,” and share “best practices and standards to prevent abuse, reduce risks to society, and protect national security.” Trust: One of the biggest agreements secured was that these companies facilitated people’s safety. Determine if the image is original, modified, or generated by AI. We also ensure that AI does not promote discrimination and prejudice, protects children from harm, and uses AI to solve challenges such as climate change and cancer.

The arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022 marked the beginning of a rush from big tech companies to release generative AI tools to the public. OpenAI’s GPT-4 launched in mid-March. This is the latest version of the large-scale language model that powers the ChatGPT AI chatbot, especially advanced enough to pass the bar exam. However, chatbots are prone to spitting out incorrect answers or sources that don’t exist. As the adoption of these tools explodes, their potential problems, such as the spread of misinformation and deepening stigma and inequality, are again highlighted.

What AI companies are saying and doing

Mehta said he welcomes the White House deal. Earlier this week, the company announced his Llama 2, the second generation of his AI large language model, free and open source.

“When developing new AI models, tech companies need to be transparent about how their systems work and work closely across industry, government, academia and civil society,” said Nick Clegg, global president of Meta.

Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft, said in a blog post that the White House accord “lays the groundwork to ensure that the promise of AI gets ahead of its risks.”

Microsoft is Meta’s Llama 2 partner. We also launched AI-powered Bing search powered by ChatGPT earlier this year and are bringing more and more AI tools to Microsoft 365 and its Edge browser.

The agreement with the White House is part of OpenAI’s “continued collaboration with governments, civil society groups and others around the world to advance AI governance,” said Anna Makanju, OpenAI’s global vice president. “Policymakers around the world are considering new legislation for highly capable AI systems. Today’s pledge brings concrete, tangible practice to the ongoing debate.”

In an emailed statement, Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle told CNET that Amazon supports the voluntary effort “as one of the world’s leading developers and deployers of AI tools and services.” “We are dedicated to driving innovation on behalf of our customers while establishing and implementing the necessary safeguards to protect our consumers and customers.”

Amazon is working hard to bring AI to podcasts, music, and Amazon Web Services.

Anthropic said in an emailed statement that all AI companies “must join the race for AI safety.” The company said it will announce plans on “cybersecurity, red teaming and responsible scaling” in the coming weeks.

Inflection AI co-founder and CEO Mustafa Suleiman said in a blog post on Friday that “there is a huge amount of safety measures ahead. So far, AI safety remains a place of ideas and conferences.” “The amount of visible progress is insufficient against the hype and panic.At Inflection, this is both concerning and frustrating.That is why safety is central to our mission.”

what else?

“Today marks a milestone in uniting the industry to ensure AI helps everyone,” Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, said in a blog post late Friday. “These efforts will support the efforts of the G7, OECD and governments to maximize the benefits of AI and minimize its risks.”

Google, which launched a chatbot called Bard in March, had previously said it would watermark AI content. The company’s AI model, Gemini, identifies text, images and video generated by AI. Check the metadata integrated into your content to understand what hasn’t changed and what was created by AI.

Image software company Adobe likewise ensures that AI-generated images from its Firefly AI tool are tagged with metadata indicating that they were created by an AI system.

Elon Musk’s new AI company, xAI, didn’t participate in Friday’s discussions, and Apple also appeared to be absent following reports that it had developed its own chatbot and large-scale language model framework.

You can read the full text of the voluntary agreement between the companies and the White House here. It follows more than 1,000 tech insiders, including Musk, in March signing an open letter calling on labs to halt AI development for at least six months, citing “serious risks” posed to society by increasingly powerful AI engines. In June, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis also signed a statement warning about the risks of AI, along with other scientists and celebrities. And in May, Microsoft released a 40-page report calling for AI regulation to stay ahead of potential risks and bad actors.

The Biden-Harris administration also developed an executive order calling for bipartisan legislation to “protect the American people” from AI. The U.S. Office of Management and Budget also plans to release guidelines for federal agencies that procure or use AI systems.

