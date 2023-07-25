HiFAB’s Brent Jackson on How Prefabricated Homes Are Being Built at Grand Prairie Factory » Dallas Innovation





HiFAB Founder and CEO Brent Jackson

Brent JacksonFounderHiFAB.HiFab talks about how prefabricated homes are being built at the Grand Prairie factory via D magazine.

Last September, Dallas Innovates wrote about HiFAB, a new venture from Dallas-based Oaxaca Interest, which built a new studio and manufacturing plant in Grand Prairie, building a factory dedicated to modular homes. The new factory was intended to begin with production of the Haciendas, a series of homes designed by the renowned San Antonio architecture firm Lake|Flat.

Today, D magazine published an update on the vibrant factory since its grand opening on July 10th. Now, instead of building prefabricated homes on residential lots, HiFAB assembles them in factories into three or he four ‘modules’ designed by Lake|Flato. Then, when you arrive at the main address, it will be assembled like Lego bricks.

The company is doing everything in its power to do as much work as possible at its Grande Prairie factory.

We’ve perfected these,” Jackson told D’s Katherine Wendland while showing the module at the factory. “We finish drywall, tape, beds, mud, paint, cabinets. It’s all installed here.”

You can take a look inside the factory and learn more about how it works by reading the D story here.

