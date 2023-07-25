Accenture and Google Cloud help organizations with next-generation AI





Accenture and Google Cloud have expanded their strategic relationship, backed by new investments from Accenture, to help organizations reinvent their businesses and unlock growth opportunities with generative AI.

Together, the companies aim to help organizations harness generative AI to create new opportunities and drive innovation, optimization and reinvention. Building on a combination of capabilities and talent within the Accenture Google Business Group and Google Cloud’s leading AI products (Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, etc.), the duo will guide organizations on how to best use generative AI to meet business needs safely and responsibly at scale.

Under the expanded partnership, Google Cloud and Accenture will co-develop new solutions that leverage Accenture’s industry and functional experience and Google Cloud’s suite of generative AI technologies. The companies will focus on improving business processes across 19 industries and business functions, including customized marketing and customer experiences, supply chain optimization, healthcare process improvement, security risk mitigation and software code generation.

The expansion builds on a $3 billion investment in AI that Accenture announced last month to expand its data and AI practices and double its AI workforce to 80,000 to support businesses across industries.

Beyond partnerships, Accenture uses Google Cloud in its enterprise architecture to power its data-driven business. Accenture’s global IT organization partnered with Google Cloud to deploy a modern data platform that enables faster, more secure and scalable capabilities that position Accenture for generative AI expansion.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “Generative AI can help fundamentally improve how companies operate, whether it’s optimizing supply chains to make them sustainable or mitigating cybersecurity threats based on information from billions of security events.”

Together with Accenture, we will equip companies with the advanced technology and expertise they need to transform their organizations and realize value from generative AI adoption.

Accenture Chairman and CEO Julie Sweet said: “Generative AI is already transforming how people work and access information, and will dramatically expand what humans can accomplish.”

Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud empowers customers across industries to take responsibility for accelerating the adoption of generative AI across their enterprises, maximizing efficiency, increasing competitive advantage, and reaching new levels of performance.

