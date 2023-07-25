Ask Cart: How to Control Your Google Privacy Settings





Like many Americans, Steve, who lives in Hartford, Connecticut, is confused by Google’s settings and recently sent a question in this email. Here’s what he asked:

“I have Google Web & Activity, Location History, and YouTube History all turned off, but they all say ‘Paused’. Please turn it on or off and take a rest. Why not just a toggle switch? Settings and descriptions should be simplified. Is there a book or guide that explains in plain language how to navigate and select the correct configuration options throughout Google? – Steve, Hartford, Connecticut. ”

Steve, I understand your confusion. I am here to understand privacy settings. Navigating Google’s overly complicated privacy settings can be overwhelming, to say the least. They incorporate various methods to confuse users and discourage them from turning off the setting.

For example, I’ve noticed that when I try to turn something off, it says “pausing”. This means the setting is off, but the phrase “pause” could be interpreted as turning it back on again at some point. This is just one example of the psychological games these settings play for Americans. Let’s simplify this process and walk you through a few steps to maximize your privacy within Google apps.

How to maximize your privacy within the Google app 1. Turn off Web & App Activity

“Web & Apps” Activity is essentially Google’s primary tool for collecting all data. If you leave this setting on, Google interprets it as allowing access to all your online activities within the app. We then sell this data to advertisers who profit from your information.

Google warns that attempting to turn off the setting may result in a less personalized experience. This is their attempt to keep you informed. However, while you’ve lost access to Maps and some Google Assistant features, the trade-off seems worth it in terms of increased privacy.

How to turn off Web & App Activity using Mac

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner to[Google アカウントの管理]or click this link.in the upper left[データとプライバシー]Click.scroll down[履歴の設定]Find a box calledin the first line of the box[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]It will be displayed. Click the blue check next to the word “On” to find the box that says “Web & App Activity” and click “Turn Off” on the right. Select Turn off and delete activity. Click Next on the bottom right. Select each box on the right to uncheck it, or click Select All in the upper right to select the Google services whose activity you want to delete. After confirming the deletion, click Next, and after confirming the deletion, click Delete. Then tap OK.

How to turn off “Web & Apps” activity using iPhone

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner and select your Google account, then select your account again on the next page[Google アカウントの管理]Click or click this link and then near the top of the screen[データとプライバシー]Tap.scroll down[履歴の設定]Find a box calledin the first line of the box[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]It will be displayed. > icon, find the box labeled “Web & App Activity” and click “Turn Off” on the right. Select Turn off and delete activity. Click Next on the bottom right. Select each box on the right to check it, or click Select All in the upper right to select the Google services whose activity you want to delete. After confirming the deletion, click Next, then click Delete. Then tap OK.

How to turn off Web & App Activity using Android

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner to[Google アカウントの管理]or click this link.[データとプライバシー]Click.scroll down[履歴の設定]Find a box called[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]find the line[>]Click the icon.Locate the box labeled Web & App Activity and click[オフにする]Click. Select Turn activity off and delete.bottom right[次へ]Click. Select or check each box to the right, or[すべて選択]Click and select the Google service whose activity you want to delete. To delete all activities in the top right, click Next, then click Delete after confirming the deletion. Then tap OK.

There are many legitimate reasons why Google allows third-party apps and services access to your data. It's very convenient and easy to use Google sign in for other apps instead of creating a new account.

2. Limit data sharing with sites and services

This setting may be a bit contradictory for some. There are many legitimate reasons why Google allows third-party apps and services access to your data. It’s very convenient and easy to use Google sign in for other apps instead of creating a new account. It’s nice to be able to link all your contacts to other apps with the click of a button instead of manually entering them one by one.

However, allowing this puts your privacy at risk. Google now knows which services you use every time you sign in to another app using Google Sign In. This makes retrieving data easier.

How to turn off data sharing with sites and services on Mac

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner to[Google アカウントの管理]or click this link.in the upper left[データとプライバシー]Click. scroll down to[使用するアプリとサービスからのデータ]Find the box under the heading .[サードパーティのアプリとサービス]Click. Select the app you want to remove the connection with Google.at the bottom[すべての接続を削除]Click the box that says [website]And click “Confirm”.

How to turn off data sharing with sites and services on your iPhone

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner and select your Google account, then on the next page select your account again and click Manage Google Accounts. Click Data & Privacy. Scroll down to find the box under the “Data from the apps and services you use” heading. Click on “Third party apps and services”. Scroll down and select the app you want to remove the connection with Google. Click to select. Then scroll down and click the box at the bottom that says “Delete all connections”. [website]And click “Confirm”.

How to turn off data sharing with sites and services on Android

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner,[Google アカウントの管理]Choose.[データとプライバシー]Click. scroll down to[使用するアプリとサービスからのデータ]Find the box under the heading .[サードパーティのアプリとサービス]Click. Click to select the app you want to remove the connection with Google.at the bottom[すべての接続を削除]Click the box that says [website]3.[確認]Click.turn off location history

This is self-explanatory. If you turn this on, Google will save where you’ve been and collect location data. The caveat with this setting, however, is that you need to turn off Web & App Activity to turn Location History off completely.

How to turn it off on Mac

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner to[Google アカウントの管理]Choose.in the upper left[データとプライバシー]Click.scroll down[履歴の設定]Find a box called[ロケーション履歴]Click the line that says[オフにする]then select Turn Off again.

How to turn off on iPhone

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner and select your Google account, then on the next page select your account again,[Google アカウントの管理]Click.upper left[データとプライバシー]Click. scroll down to[履歴の設定]Find a box called[ロケーション履歴]Click the line that says[オフにする]then select Turn Off again.

How to turn off on Android

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner and select Manage Google Account. Click Data & Privacy in the top left. Scroll down to find the box labeled “History Settings”. Click on the line labeled Location History. Select “Turn off”. Select Turn Off Again to finish.

Google Chrome’s “Incognito” Mode May Not Keep You So Hidden

4. Remove personal information from Google Search

If you’ve ever searched yourself on Google, chances are you’ve seen results you didn’t like. It can feel strange to see information that you never published online, for everyone to see. This is often the result of search engines selling your personal data to someone who will pay you.

A new tool from Google can help solve this problem. You can ask Google not to display this data in search results. This makes the details much more difficult to find. Websites with information may still be active, but will be more difficult to find.

The online form linked here allows you to select the data you want to retrieve from the web. You must provide the URL of the page containing this information, and a screenshot is recommended. Click “Initiate a Removal Request” and fill out the form.

How to protect yourself from the internet

You're not alone in being spooked by Google's terrifyingly peculiar ads. Don't worry, there is a way to turn it off.

5. Stop targeted advertising

You’re not alone in being spooked by Google’s terrifyingly peculiar ads. Don’t worry, there is a way to turn it off. Here’s how:

How to stop targeted ads on Mac

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner,[Google アカウントの管理]Choose. in the upper left,[データとプライバシー]Click.[パーソナライズ広告]Find the box titled[マイ広告センター]Click.in the upper right corner[パーソナライズ広告]Click the box that says[オフにする]Click. Then tap OK.

How to stop targeted ads on iPhone

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner and select your Google account, on the next page select your account again,[Google アカウントの管理]Click.[データとプライバシー]Click[パーソナライズ広告]Find the box titled[マイ広告センター]Click.in the upper right corner[パーソナライズ広告]Click the box that says[オフにする]Click. Then tap OK.

How to stop targeted ads on Android

On the Google Chrome page, click the icon in the upper right corner,[Google アカウントの管理]Choose.[データとプライバシー]Click.[パーソナライズされた広告]Find the box titled[マイ広告センター]Click. in the upper right corner,[パーソナライズされた広告]Click the box that says[オフにする]Click. Then click OK.

Consider using a VPN to prevent anyone from tracking you or determining your potential location on the websites you visit.

6. Extra privacy protection with a VPN

Consider using a VPN to prevent anyone from tracking you or determining your potential location on the websites you visit.

Many sites can read your IP address and, depending on your privacy settings, may show you the city you are communicating with. A VPN spoofs your IP address to show you a different location.

For the best VPN software, visit Cyberguy.com/VPN for my expert reviews of the best VPNs to browse the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Cart key points

Controlling your Google activity is a smart choice when it comes to protecting your privacy online. Remember that just a few clicks can make a big difference.

Say goodbye to unnecessary data sharing, location history and annoying targeted ads. For an extra layer of privacy, consider a reliable VPN that keeps your online presence private. Stay informed and stay safe.

Do you think we need stricter regulations when it comes to data security? What do you think should be done? Email us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

