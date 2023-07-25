Google’s water usage is skyrocketing. AI will only make things worse.





Google is thirsty. The company’s latest environmental report shows a 20% increase in water consumption in its data centers. Things could get even worse as the AI ​​arms race heats up. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while on the go.download the app

Google just released its 2023 environmental report, but one thing is certain. That means the company’s water usage is skyrocketing.

The internet giant said it consumed 5.6 billion gallons of water in 2022, the equivalent of 37 golf courses. Most of that (5.2 billion gallons) went to the company’s data centers, a 20% increase over the amount Google reported last year.

This number is a stark reminder of the environmental costs of running a giant data center. Data centers often require large amounts of water to keep them cool. And as Google and other tech companies in the AI ​​tech space rush to build new data centers, it’s very likely that the amount of water we consume will continue to grow.

The 20% surge in water consumption is largely in line with Google’s increase in computing power, which is largely driven by AI, according to Xiaolei Ren, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Riverside.

But Ren said he was skeptical that the increase would be sustainable over the long term, even if Google promised to replenish water to offset its use. “This only makes water accounting better, but water is still being consumed,” he told an insider.

Google said it has set a 2030 deadline for replenishing 120% of the freshwater it consumes across its offices and data centers. Only 6% have been replenished so far, according to its own report.

Most of the water Google consumes today is “potable water” and is clean enough to be used as potable water.

In its latest report, Google said it takes into account “regional water stress” (another way of saying scarcity), saying 82% of freshwater withdrawals in 2022 will come from regions with low water stress.

The remaining 18% say they are “exploring new partnerships and opportunities” to improve watershed health, but may face further resistance as more locations face water scarcity.

In 2019, Google planned a data center in Mesa, Arizona that would guarantee a supply of up to 4 million gallons of water per day. As Alistair Barr of Insider recently pointed out, Arizona is already facing water shortages, which could put the brakes on some of those deals. Google’s facility in Mesa may eventually use other cooling methods.

Google isn’t the only one hungry. Meta, which is also building a data center in Arizona, used more than 2.6 million cubic meters (about 697 million gallons) of water in 2022, primarily for its data centers. Training its latest large-scale language model, Llama 2, required a lot of water.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-water-use-soaring-ai-make-it-worse-data-centers-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos