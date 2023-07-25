Samsung Electronics Partners with Extreme Tech Challenge to Launch Samsung Climate & Circularity Tech Challenge – Samsung Global Newsroom





Samsung Electronics has partnered with Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), the world’s largest startup competition and ecosystem for entrepreneurs tackling global challenges, to launch its own startup competition, Samsung Climate & Circularity Tech Challenge.

Challenging innovator envisioning a better future

Since the announcement of the new environmental strategy in September 2022, Samsung has been working closely with start-ups to invest and develop innovative technologies that can contribute to the planet.

To promote these efforts, Samsung and XTC announced the Samsung Climate & Circularity Tech Challenge. The competition focuses on the circular economy and climate change and aims to identify new forward-thinking solutions that align with the values ​​of Samsung’s new environmental strategy.

Participants are encouraged to submit ideas that address resource circularity related not only to processing, sorting and extraction stages, but also climate change innovations related to carbon emissions measurement and management, carbon emissions reduction and offsetting. Selected entries may be considered for implementation across Samsung’s wide range of products and related manufacturing processes.

The Samsung Climate & Circularity Tech Challenge is open to founders and innovators who aspire to do good with technology. In addition to the opportunity to see their ideas shape the next generation of consumer electronics, successful attendees will gain exposure on the global stage as well as potential investments and strategic corporate partnerships. Winning entries will also be assigned to exhibit at Samsung’s exhibition at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, USA.

Anyone interested in this challenge can apply before the application deadline of 31 July 2023. Finalists will be announced on August 28th, prior to a live final event on September 18th.

For more information on the challenge, please visit the official website.

