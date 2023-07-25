Accelerate your success: 10 ways to get the most out of a structured program





[Music plays and images move through to show various ON Accelerator Programme signs, and then attendees at the event]

[Image changes to show Associate Professor Lea Kirkham talking to the camera, and text appears: Associate Professor Lea Kirkham, Participant, ON Accelerate 7]

Associate Professor Lea Kirkham: I strongly encourage research teams to participate in the Accelerate program.

[Images move through to show people seated at tables talking together, the audience listening, people in conversations at tables again, and then Lea giving a presentation]

This really helps us focus on where we need to go, who our customers are, what assumptions we’re making about them, and all those real questions we probably haven’t thought of.

[Image changes to show Lea talking to the camera]

And we’re very challenged to figure out what our business is, who our customers are, and where we’re going in a year or five years from now.

[Image changes to show David Ireland talking to the camera, and then the image changes to show a group in conversation looking at a laptop, and text appears: David Ireland, Facilitator, ON Accelerate]

David Ireland: Our job is to give them some framework and help them think through how to approach this issue in a different way.

[Images move through to show an audience listening to a panel on the stage, a close view of the panel, a close view of the audience listening and talking]

To that end, we invited guest speakers to share their experiences.

[Image changes to show a team seated at a round table in conversation]

There are mentors and coaches here. Their job is to go inside and throw grenades to see how the team reacts.

[Image changes to show another team seated at the table working together, and then David talking to the camera]

We had a venture capitalist come in and talk about fundraising, how the team could take advantage of it, and talk with the team about the pros, cons, pitfalls, things to watch out for, and some tips you might be able to do to be successful.

[Images move through to show David talking with a team, a team in conversation at a round table, and then David talking to the camera]

It’s mostly about undermining their confidence and making them realize that a lot of what they thought was true might not actually be true.

[Image changes to show Andy Lamb talking to the camera, teams seated at round tables listening to a speaker, close views of various speakers at the microphone, and Lea giving a presentation, and text appears: Andy Lamb, Mentor and facilitator, ON Programme]

Andy Lam: I think my proudest moment is seeing where the team started and how they’ve progressed to the point where they actually take the stage and show off their final pitch.

[Image changes to show a person giving a presentation]

You can see just a little bit of professionalism.

[Images move through to show a male walking up onto the stage, and then a close view of him giving a presentation]

they are more focused.

[Image changes to show two males in conversation]

They’re much calmer, so you know, when they’re over this, their journey is just beginning.

[Image changes to show Andy talking to the camera]

I’m really looking forward to it.

[Music plays and image changes to show text on a dark blue screen: Find out more at – csiro.au/ON-Accelerate]

[Image changes to show the CSIRO logo and text appears: CSIRO, Australia’s National Science Agency]

