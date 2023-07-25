California Efforts to Curb Police Use of Google Data Stalls





(TNS) After a man was shot dead outside a Paramount bank in 2019, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives turned to Google to help identify suspects.

Through a search warrant, detectives directed the tech giant to provide cell-phone location data for people who were near places the man visited on the day he was killed. With data provided by Google, detectives eventually tracked down two suspects currently in prison on murder charges.

But law enforcement’s use of so-called “geofence warrants” to request Google’s location data also raised concerns that the request violated the suspect’s constitutional rights. Earlier this year, a California appeals court upheld the murder conviction, but ruled that the warrant was too broad and could involve thousands, violating the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.

The lawsuit, “People vs. Meza,” highlights the central tensions surrounding the explosive use of geofence warrants. Law enforcement leaders see Google’s location data as vital to solving crimes, but civil rights groups fear such warrants would violate the privacy of innocent bystanders. According to the latest data released, the number of geofence warrants Google received from US law enforcement agencies reportedly increased from 982 in 2018 to 11,554 in 2020.

Concerns about the controversial law-enforcement tool grew after the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion last year. With states banning or restricting abortion, civil rights groups feared law enforcement could use Google’s data to figure out whether women were planning to illegally terminate their pregnancies. Even though abortions are still legal in California, proponents fear authorities in states that ban abortion could use geofence warrants to track people coming here for abortions.

Those privacy concerns caught the attention of Rep. Mia Bonta (D-Alameda), who introduced a bill banning writs that force technology companies to reveal the identities of people who may have been in a particular place at a particular time or searched for keywords online. An original version of the bill would have banned all geofence warrants, but it was introduced as part of a series of bills aimed at strengthening California as a sacred place for abortion seekers.

“Frankly, it’s a scary moment for us in terms of the amount of information that third parties have access to,” Bonta said in an interview.

The bill, AB 793, garnered support from privacy advocates, reproductive rights groups, Google, and industry group TechNet. But a strong backlash from law enforcement this year has hampered the effort, as lawmakers struggled to craft a bill that would protect abortion seekers while allowing police to use geofence warrants for criminal investigations.

“It’s become pretty clear that there could be unintended consequences, depending on what the wording is,” said Bonta, who vowed to focus the bill’s focus on gender-affirming care and access to abortion, aiming to pass it next year. “We wanted to make sure we got this absolutely right.”

The bill could change the law passed by voters in 1982 and would require two-thirds support from state legislatures, making it a high hurdle to pass.

Opponents argued that the bill was too broad and hampered law enforcement’s ability to investigate crimes.

Ventura County Prosecutor Michel Contoit, representing the California District Attorney’s Office, said law enforcement officials are not opposed to protecting patients who come to the state for abortion or gender reassignment treatment. But banning all geofence warrants is “real overkill,” she says.

“There are some crimes that may never be solved,” she said. “We use them because we think it’s the best way to get what you need in this case.”

Privacy advocates and abortion activists question whether data requests are really necessary because geofence warrants can include information about people who aren’t potential suspects. The Electronic Frontier Foundation called on Google in 2021 to resist complying with these controversial warrants. Google says it collects data about your location history for advertising and to improve its services.

The Sacramento debates formed an unusual alliance between tech giants and privacy advocacy groups. In May, Google sent a letter to lawmakers in support of AB 793. The company added that it will work with law enforcement to narrow down warrants if too much data is requested.

“Most law enforcement requests target one or more specific accounts. Geofence warrants, by contrast, request information about users who may have been in a particular location at a particular time. This raises concerns that these warrants will unrelentingly en masse innocent users,” Rebecca Prozan, Google’s West Coast regional director of political and public policy, said in the letter.

Last year, a coalition of tech giants including Google also backed a bill to ban geolocation and keyword data searches in New York state, but the bill did not pass Congress.

Data reported to the California Department of Justice shows that geofence warrants were used in various criminal investigations this year, including a felony hit-and-run case in San Diego and a murder in Riverside. California officials also used geofence warrants to investigate the murder of the Mexican Mafia and other crimes. The FBI turned to Google data to figure out who was inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots.

Geofence warrants were also used to identify people protesting the police killings of George Floyd in Minnesota and Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Sometimes those swept away by them just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. In one case, an innocent man was accused of burglary in Florida in 2019 after riding his bicycle past a burglarized home.

District attorneys argue that California law is sufficient to protect people’s digital privacy. A geofence warrant typically involves three steps. First, Google will provide law enforcement with de-identified information based on the geographic region and time period provided in the warrant. Law enforcement agencies will use larger data sets to narrow down the devices they want to investigate before asking Google to provide identifying information such as phone numbers, emails and names, according to an analysis of the bill.

“It’s not just that we just ask Google and Google gives us everyone’s information,” said Ms. Comtois of the District Lawyers Association. “It may take several steps, and only after convincing a judge at each step of the probable cause, that identifying information and names may be obtained.”

California Police Chief Assn. Did not respond to requests for comment. Numerous law enforcement agencies opposed the bill, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Haley Tsukayama, a senior legislative activist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation who promoted the bill, said AB 793 is proposing to ban all geofence warrants because of concerns that a more targeted bill would have loopholes that law enforcement could identify abortion seekers. Narrowing the bill is difficult for several reasons, she said.

“I’m not saying we can’t do it,” she said. “I needed more time than I had left in this session to do that.”

