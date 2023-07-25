Best Buy drops Google Nest Hub Max by $60





Phil Nikinson/Digital Trends

If you’re looking to add a smart display or two to your home but aren’t sure which to buy, consider purchasing the Google Nest Hub Max through our Best Buy offer. With a $60 discount, it dropped from the original price of $230 to just $170. However, if you’re interested in taking advantage of this sale, you’ll need to hurry as you never know how much time is left before the sale ends.

Why you should buy a Google Nest Hub Max

In our roundup of the best smart displays, we identified the Google Nest Hub Max as the best option for those who prefer Google Assistant to Amazon’s Alexa. The Google Assistant’s Voice Match feature recognizes your family’s voice for a personalized experience. Face Match on smart displays makes this even more powerful. You can also use the Google Nest Hub Max with the Google Home app to control other his Google Home devices and his Chromecast devices such as smart lights, security cameras, smart his thermostats and more.

Advantages of smart displays compared to smart speakers and smart displays include the ability to serve as a kitchen companion to view recipes, stream up-to-date shows, look into security cameras, and make video calls. All this and more is possible with the Google Nest Hub Max’s 10-inch HD touchscreen and 6.5MP camera. When you’re not using your smart display, you can link it to your Google Photos account and set it up as the ultimate digital photo frame.

The Google Nest Hub Max is a great addition to any home, and with Best Buy’s $60 discount, you might be able to afford multiple smart displays throughout your home. From the original price of $230, you only have to pay $170, but only if you complete the deal before the offer ends. We never know when that will happen or when we will run out of stock. So if you’re looking to buy the Google Nest Hub Max for less than usual, we highly recommend doing so now.

Editor’s pick

