What’s the problem with X? Meta, Microsoft and Hundreds of Their Trademarks Become New Twitter Names





July 24 (Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as X could have legal complications. Companies including Meta (META.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) already hold intellectual property rights to the same characters.

X is the subject of legal challenges due to its widespread use and citation in trademarks. And the company, formerly known as Twitter, could face its own set of problems defending the X brand in the future.

“There’s a 100% chance someone will sue Twitter for this,” said trademark attorney Josh Garben, noting that there are nearly 900 ongoing trademark registrations in the U.S. already covering the letter X across a wide range of industries.

On Monday, Musk renamed his social media network Twitter to an ‘X’ and unveiled a new logo for the social media platform in a black and white version stylized from the letter.

Owners of trademarks that protect brand names, logos, slogans, etc. that identify the source of goods can claim infringement if other brands cause consumer confusion. Remedies range from monetary damages to blocking use.

Since 2003, Microsoft has owned the X trademarks associated with communications related to the Xbox video game system. Meta Platforms (the Threads platform is Twitter’s newest rival) registered a federal trademark in 2019 covering the blue and white letter “X”, which stands for areas such as software and social media.

Garben said Meta and Microsoft are unlikely to sue unless they feel threatened by Twitter’s X infringing on the brand value they built in the letter.

The three companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Meta itself created intellectual property challenges when it changed its name from Facebook. The company faced a trademark lawsuit filed last year by investment firm Metacapital and virtual reality firm MetaX, and settled another lawsuit over its new infinity symbol logo.

And even if Mr. Musk succeeds in changing his name, others may still claim their own “X.”

“Given the difficulty of protecting a single letter, especially the commercially popular ‘X’, Twitter’s protection will likely be limited to graphics that closely resemble the X logo,” said Douglas Masters, a trademark attorney at law firm Rove & Rove.

“Since the logo is not very distinctive, the scope of protection is very narrow.”

Insiders previously reported that Meta has the X trademark, and attorney Ed Timberlake tweeted that Microsoft has the X trademark as well.

Reported by Blake Britten of Washington. Additional reporting by Sheila Dang.Editing: Peter Henderson and Sonali Paul

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, for Reuters Legal. He has contributed to Bloomberg Law and Thomson Reuters Practice Law and has practiced as an attorney. Contact: 12029385713

