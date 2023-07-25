



Los Angeles County Search and Rescue conducted a dangerous search Friday night to rescue a driver who fell off a cliff in the Angeles National Forest.

And now search leaders say they may never have found him alive without the help of new iPhone technology.

A driver fell off a wooded cliff in the Angeles National Forest on Friday night.

Mike Liam of LA County Search and Rescue said me and another team member walked past. After discovering a crooked guardrail and missing tree bark, he descended several hundred feet on a rope to find the injured driver. Then at 400 feet he hit the bottom, found his car in the river, and he was dumped next to it.

Lem said he had a large cut on his head and was bleeding profusely, so he had to be bandaged to stop the bleeding. He could be hoisted into a helicopter.

But the only reason search and rescue teams were able to find the injured driver on Friday night was thanks to new collision detection technology in the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and the new Apple Watch.

There’s nothing to download, said Steve Goldsworthy of LA County Search and Rescue.

Goldsworthy is Director of Technology for LASD Search and Rescue.

If you have an iPhone 14, or I think it’s an iPhone 14 Pro, it’s already there and already built in, Galsworthy said.

Here’s how it works: In the event of a serious collision, Collision Detection will activate and immediately contact the nearest 911 call center.

Galsworthy said the feature went live last fall.

But like the injured driver on Friday, the phone calls for help via satellite even when cell service isn’t available.

Satellites can locate your iPhone and tell rescue workers where to search.

It helped find a woman who broke her leg while hiking in Tujunga in late June, and may have saved a man on Friday as well.

Without the SOS service from my iPhone, I don’t know when or if I would have found him, Lem said.

Rume has been conducting search and rescue operations for 30 years. He said he was happy to have a pager when he started. But for 2023, he’s grateful for his new tech teammate.

Rem said the timely contact saved him.

Collision detection technology is already saving lives.

