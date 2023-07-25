How are dance artists using AI, and what does this technology mean for the industry?





According to ChatGPT, there are countless ways artificial intelligence can help dance artists. Need a brainstorming partner? Help planning rehearsals? A tool to create new movements? Is there a way to document my work?

But don’t worry. The chatbot also says that while ChatGPT can be a valuable tool for choreographers, it should not replace the artistic intuition and expertise that come from years of training and experience.

If the robot sounds overly protesting, it may be an acknowledgment of growing existential concerns as the dance world considers the current and likely future impact of ever-expanding artificial intelligence tools. These technologies further complicate the already broken relationship between copyright, credit, indemnification and consent in the dance world. And yes, potentially excluding artists from the dance production process.

Yet dance artists are increasingly inspired by the generative potential of AI as a choreographic tool, as a topic to explore on stage, or as a gateway to the broader intersection of dance and technology. And dance artists aren’t the only ones using AI in their practice. AI-powered big data companies are also enthusiastic about using dancers. Because the technology is flooding movement data on the internet, trying to profit from the knowledge embodied by dance artists. This trend has the potential to open up a whole new world for dance artists and for freely collecting movement data.

On the one hand, I am very excited about the dancers and choreographers who are using these tools to produce creative results that were unimaginable years ago, says Sydney Skyvetter, choreographer and founder of the Choreographic Interface Research Council. On the other hand, I am concerned about how these technologies are leveraging the data extracted from our bodies.

AI_am’s Valencia James improvises using an AI-trained computer represented on stage by a projected avatar. Above: Photo courtesy Attila Glzer. Below: Photo by Kvg Nagy Imre. Courtesy of Valencia James. AI as a dance partner

When choreographer and roboticist Katie Kuen danced for the first time in an AI-powered, artificially intelligent robotic machine, she says it felt like she exported a part of herself to this agent. And I was able to experience it and move with it. It felt as if space-time had collapsed, and I was able to externalize my physical body and engage with it again.

Other choreographers who have partnered with AI technology report feeling similarly expanded possibilities for movement, if not their bodies. For example, in her James in Valencia her AI_am project, James used her AI-powered computer, represented by an avatar projected onto the stage, to improvise what she and her team taught dance using motion capture her technology. James says it really broadened my idea of ​​what dance is. We didn’t give it any real-world physics, so it could do movements that humans wouldn’t be able to do, but it turned out to be really exciting and generative in exploring what it means to move in an impossible style.

Pontus Ridberg experienced this on a grand scale with the 2020 Centaur for Danish Dance Theater. The system used several AI modules to create voice avatars and gave nine dancers different instructions on stage for each performance. He found that algorithms based on factors such as game design, planetary motion, and swarm technology were adept at creating complex compositions in unexpected ways.

Sarah Dellinger of Kate Sicchios Choreographing Privacy, exploring how AI impacts our privacy.Photo courtesy MichaelCarnrike, Courtesy Kate Sicchio Exploring AI on stage

Other artists find meaning in dancing about AI, not necessarily with it, and audiences should consider the ever-expanding role of AI in our lives.

In Katherine Longstreth’s final dance picture-story show in progress, a choreographer discusses creativity and originality with an AI. But this isn’t really AI, it’s scripted narration. Longstreth sees the technology as a potential threat. If AI tentacles reach the body data of a performing artist, Longstreth says the impact would be devastating for the dancer.

She is particularly interested in debunking the widespread fallacy in the tech industry that AI does not copy artists’ work, but only uses it for training. This is just plain bad, Longstreth said. Your training determines who you are. I believe it applies to humans as well as machines. It’s silly to say your artwork won’t translate into creative deliverables when they can train your artwork.

Daniel Gwirtzman figuratively embodies artificial intelligence itself in e-Motion, a work that explores the relationship between neuroscientists and their living creatures. This is inspired by his conversation with ChatGPT. Gwirtzman sees ChatGPT as his e-Motion collaborator, but he can’t imagine artificial intelligence creating true choreography independently. He says it’s hard to imagine taking self, scrutiny, and reflection and calling it a choreography.

Daniel Gwirtzman and Sarah Hillmon rehearse an e-Motion inspired by a conversation with ChatGPT. Photo courtesy of Daniel Gwartzmann Dance Company.mining movement data

In the last few years, both Facebook and Stanford University have announced artificial intelligence motion generation tools for dance, much like ChatGPT. These tools encapsulate many of the questions that will determine whether artificial intelligence will empower or obliterate dance her artists. How were these AIs trained and whose movements were they trained in? Were dance artists involved in their development? Is it actually useful for dance artists? And could they potentially replace actual choreographic labor?

As for the first question, how AI is being trained with movement data, choreographer, artist and engineer Laurel Lawson says dance artists are already using it, whether they’re aware of it yet or not. Some tech companies collect behavioral data directly from online videos without consent, credit or compensation, she said. And while other big data companies may hire dancers for their projects, Lawson worries these artists won’t know how the moves they provide will be used later. It’s important, she says, that it’s important for artists to specify in their contract and gain knowledge and control over how their movements will be applied, recombined, or used to train her data in the future.

Amelia Virtue in “Amelia and the Machine” by Kate Sicchios. Photo courtesy Anthony Johnson, Courtesy Kate Sicchio.

Training AI can raise other ethical issues, so Kate Sicchio, assistant professor of dance and media technology at Virginia Commonwealth University, always creates her own data sets rather than using existing training data. If she had a dataset she just got off the internet, whose bodies would it contain? Did they register for this? She gave an example where an AI capable of creating hip-hop dances was trained only on Japanese data. That’s the dance form of the African diaspora, she says. When people’s identities and cultural knowledge start to influence numbers, how do we protect them?

Choreographer Irina Demina tackles this question head-on with KLOF. Folk cybergraphy. It is a work that asks her AI, which has been trained in 26 folk dances, to create a new universal folk dance. She says she trusts technology more than humans to perform this particular task, but it is virtually impossible to create an AI that is free of human bias. AI is constantly making value judgments about whose body is important based on the data it’s been trained on, Skyvetter said. And the very nature of AI that takes that data and looks for patterns has the potential to erase bodies that deviate from what it considers the norm.

Katherine Longstreth discusses creativity and originality with a (fake) AI in The Last Dance Kamishibai. Photo courtesy of Lucas Terry, courtesy of Catherine Longstreth.looking to the future

Human artistic labor will always be involved at the intersection of AI and dance, even if the source of that labor is erased. But Quan hopes that the growth of AI in the dance space will create new opportunities, rather than displace choreographers.

I now have a crazy job as a robot choreographer, she says. But I think there are thousands more. Gestures She was going to have a choreographer to create interfaces, a spatial audio choreographer to understand how audio tracks around the room, and a Metaverse choreographer. What I am arguing is that combining these technological trends with the movement of choreographic knowledge, that he can move the two forward together.

This means, as Sicchio puts it, dance artists need to be invited to the table as true collaborators and not as mere adornments. But it also means that artists themselves must consider the notion that their choreographic knowledge has much to offer outside the proscenium, Cuen says. I think choreographers have a wonderful role to play in that world.

