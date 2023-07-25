Microsoft rolls out Bing Chat to Google Chrome and Safari in latest test





If you’ve been wanting to try out Bing Chat in Google Chrome or Apple’s Safari web browsers, you’ll be happy to know that Microsoft has started rolling out AI chatbots to both browsers, giving users access to the tool in its latest test. According to Microsoft, this is only being rolled out to some users at this time, so if you still can’t access it, you’re not alone.

The news comes from Windows Most and was spotted by sources at 9to5Google and The Verge. Prior to this rollout, Bing Chat was only available on Microsoft’s Edge browser. To access it, go to the Bing website,[チャット]Simply click the icon to access the tool. As you can imagine, the experience is very similar to what you’ll find in Edge, allowing users to enter prompts and even choose their conversation style. However, those using Bing Chat on Edge will notice some differences, such as he can enter up to 2,000 characters in the prompt, but only 4,000 characters.

Bing Chat in Chrome and Safari also has a limit on the number of responses before the conversation ends. Edge users can ask up to 30 questions in the same conversation, while Chrome and Safari users are limited to five. As you can imagine, this is a big difference. And when the limit is reached, Bing Chat will stop accepting questions and prompts and instead say, “Sorry, this conversation has reached its limit.[ほうき]Use the button to wipe this off and chat some more. message pops up. Those looking for a deeper experience may be disappointed by this, but casual users will probably be happy with the limitations.

Expanding to other browsers is exciting, but Microsoft is also launching dark mode for Bing Chat, allowing users to[外観]Added the ability to switch between new color schemes by going to the menu. If you can’t access it in your preferred browser right now, Caitlin Roulston, her director of communications at Microsoft, said: “Once standard testing procedures are complete, we are excited to extend access to even more users.”

