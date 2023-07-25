



JPMorgan compliance officials have tried for years to fire Jeffrey Epstein as a client for sex crimes against children, but bank executives apparently resisted as he brought in new business, including wealthy clients like Google founder Sergey Brin.

By 2003, Epstein introduced J.P. Morgan CEO Jess Staley to Google co-founders Bryn Page and Larry Page, according to bombastic legal filings. Documents filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands government show that by 2011, sex traffickers were considered the biggest source of revenue for JP Morgan’s Private Bank and were known as advisors to the Google founder. The relationship between Brinns and the private bank brought in more than $4 billion, according to one memorandum.

Epstein also referred JPMorgan to ultra-high net worth clients, including billionaires Glenn Dubin, Bill Gates, Leon Black, Mort Zuckerman and Thomas Pritzker, according to the USVI. Other Epstein referrals include Gates confidant Boris Nikolic, former Harvard President Larry Summers, the King of Dubai, Britain’s Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, British politician Sir Peter Mandelson, and former White House adviser David Gargen, according to legal filings. (However, a Gates spokesperson previously told The Daily Beast that the Microsoft billionaire was never a client of JPMorgan.)

In a memorandum filed Monday night, the USVI said Epstein was too big to kill, adding that JPMorgan continued to work with Epstein until he was arrested for trafficking minors in 2019. Epstein was a client of JP Morgan from about 1998 to 2013, but was ousted after years of questionable cash withdrawals and infamous reports of sexual abuse.

In the lawsuit, the USVI alleges that JP Morgan acted as the financial arm of Epstein’s sex ring and made huge profits through his connections in return for stopping abuse. The bank denied the accusations, arguing that the USVI was complicit in Epstein’s crimes and that territorial officials were in a quid pro quo relationship with Epstein.

The latest court filings reiterate the USVI’s allegations in the complaint. The bank apparently turned a blind eye in violation of its internal rules, as Epstein continued to withdraw millions of dollars after his arrest to pay for his suspicious activity.

According to the documents, in 2004 JP Morgan opened accounts and credit cards for two teenagers who were models in New York City and were friends with Jeffrey Epstein. Other deals over the years included payments to young women in Lithuania and Russia and Russian models, credit cards for the young women’s monthly trips to Paris, Europe, the Virgin Islands and the United States, payments for girls’ school tuition, hotel bills, rent, and expired credit cards to recruiters who allegedly consulted police.

One application contained a spreadsheet of payments to women, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars up to over $700,000. It also notes that an employee sent an email in 2011 about Mr. Epstein’s assistant and a young woman he had brought from Plaque. [sic]the girl opened an account at an Epstein-sponsored bank and said her direct debit transaction was enlightening. [sic] compared to the countless stories of his escape. Palm Beach and St. Paul, New York are full of salons, lingerie shops and drugstores. Thomas (his place of residence). In addition, there were many videos like girls who were surprised that she wasn’t served with a subpoena and went on a rampage.

The latest facts came three months ahead of his scheduled trial in federal court in Manhattan. Among other new charges, Epstein allegedly admitted to Staley that he had sex with young women for money after he was arrested in Florida in 2006 for abusing a number of underage girls, although he denied being underage. Staley reportedly reported Epstein’s allegations to his boss, Mary Erdoes, who was then CEO of a private bank.

At the time, JP Morgan could have pulled out of USVI Epstein outright, the memorandum said, adding that former bank president Douglas Sandy Warner once called Epstein one of the most connected people I know in New York and encouraged Staley to get along with him. This seems to have worked. A statement of undisputed fact states that in 2004 Brin became a customer of his bank, JPMorgans, San Francisco Private. Staley introduced Brin to the managing director of the bank there. Eventually, Mr. Brin and executives at his family-owned firm, Bayshore Global, met with Mr. Erdeez and the JP Morgan heavyweights.

JP Morgan even opened accounts for all the girls and women who were publicly identified as recruiters, accomplices and victims in 2006. Among them was British socialite Ghyslaine Maxwell, who was convicted of the Epstein conspiracy in 2021. With Epstein’s arrest, JP Morgan knew that Epstein paid Maxwell more than $25 million, including $7 million to purchase a helicopter, the documents said.

In October 2006, JP Morgan employees accused Mr. Epstein of soliciting underage girls and held an emergency response meeting that detailed his frequent cash withdrawals of up to $80,000 a month and $750,000 a year. JPMorgan was aware that prior to Epstein’s plea, it had handled nearly $1.75 million in Epstein’s cash withdrawals during the Palm Beach police investigation, the filing said.

About two years later, around the time Epstein was convicted in Florida, JP Morgan’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance Group produced an “Human Trafficking Overview,” noting that nearly two-thirds of the women trafficked for prostitution worldwide were from Eastern Europe. At the same time, JP Morgan knew that Epstein had transferred tens of thousands of dollars to women he called sex slaves in Yugoslavia. The filing added that JP Morgan was also aware of payments of more than $1.2 million from Epstein’s accounts to girls and women with predominantly Eastern European surnames between 2003 and 2008.

Since 2008, several payments have been remitted to high-risk regions such as Belarus, Lithuania and Russia, according to the documents.

One AML employee wrote in an email: [human trafficking] Work, if anyone should still say, we bank on Epstein, known as the childish kid.

From 2006 to 2013, JPMorgan handled $678,741.57 and $607,804.30 in payments to two alleged co-conspirators, according to filings. Also in 2006, JP Morgan brokered millions of dollars in payments to Epstein’s other rock star attorneys that the bank knew were working to discredit Epstein’s victims and help Epstein avoid federal sex trafficking charges.

JP Morgan also managed Epstein’s business with MC2 Model Management, an agency run by the late Jean-Luc Brunel, knowing that Epstein was accused of using a modeling agency to traffick and abuse underage girls.

Part of the bank’s reluctance to fire Epstein was personal, according to the filing.

Epstein is also a personal resource for Staley and Eldeeth, and JPMorgan is two executives who do not dispute that they were involved in the decision to keep Epstein at the bank, the memorandum said. Mr. Erdeyes personally enlisted Mr. Epstein to help settle a $600 million tax issue against individuals or entities redacted in court documents.

In 2008, after Bernie Madfus’ pyramid scheme was exposed, Mr. Erdős wrote Mr. Staley in an email asking him to get information from Mr. Epstein, writing, “Glenn and I have been going back and forth all night.” We have hundreds of clients. Could you call JE to get the scoop from there?

Meanwhile, legal filings show that JP Morgan may have kept Epstein as a client not just because he helped make a significant introduction to a wealthy man, but because he was trying to settle a lawsuit filed against the bank by JP Morgan. [including] One related to our investment in Bear Stearns.

Despite the heinous charges against Epstein and his arrest for soliciting underage girls, JP Morgan executives and associates often joked about their star clients’ bias toward younger girls. In May 2008, when Ms. Erdeeth told an email correspondent that an event she was attending had turned into a cheesy broker festival, the person responded, “Epstein was with Miley Cyrus?” (Cyrus was 15 at the time and a Disney Channel star.) And in 2012, the CFO of bank Asset and Wealth Management wrote of a recent visit to the mansion: “It reminded me of JE’s house, except it was nicer and had fewer fairies…” Eldeeth simply replied, “Wow.”

And in 2011, a JP Morgan employee anxiously emailed about an SVU episode of Law and Order and a subsequent article about Gawker that appeared to be directed directly at Epstein. This episode centered around a billionaire pervert who takes underage girls on his private jet for sex.His party is at the top of society and he is friends with the former president.

Nonetheless, JP Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon claimed he had no knowledge of Epstein’s close relationship with Staley and that the bank could not have known that its star client was involved in criminal activity. As per his filing, he told CNN in 2023: “Hindsight is a wonderful gift.”

But former FBI agent Sean O’Neill, who is cited as an expert on USVI legal documents, said the FBI relies on financial institutions to report human trafficking, suggesting JP Morgan was responsible for turning a blind eye. He said the large amount of cash being thrown around, Epstein paying more than $3 million to women, many of whom have Eastern European surnames, and Epstein’s financing of MC2 are the red flags.

If the FBI had warned about this banking activity, Epstein wouldn’t have been able to continue his criminal activity after 2008, O’Neill said.

Epstein would have been indicted by the federal government much earlier, he said.

