Free Generative AI Course by Google

Before jumping into the free course, let’s briefly discuss a simple definition of Generative AI. Generative AI can generate text, images, or other forms of media based on user prompts. Create new content, replace repetitive tasks, work with customized data, and more. For example, PandasAI was released some time ago. This is a generative AI Python library that integrates generative AI functionality into Pandas to simplify data analysis.

Similar to PandasAI, it is expected that more generative AI tools and software will be released and integrated into our daily life to make the process simpler and smoother.

Now let’s talk about a free course on Generative AI offered by Google.

Google has created the Generative AI learning path, which consists of a series of courses on Generative AI products and technologies. Learn the basics of Large Language Models (LLM) and how generative AI solutions can be created and deployed on Google Cloud.

The Learning Path includes the following 10 courses:

1. Overview of Generative AI

Link: Generative AI overview

This course provides an overview of the basics of generative AI. If you’re completely new to Generative AI, this is the best place to start. You’ll also learn how Generative AI differs from other machine learning techniques.

2. Outline of large-scale language model

Link: Overview of Large Language Models

With the rise of chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bard, it’s important to learn what a large scale language model (LLM) is, how to build it, how to use it, and how to quickly tune it.

3. Overview of Responsible AI

Link: Responsible AI overview

There has been some outrage lately about the extent of AI’s responsibility. This course explains how responsible AI is implemented in Google’s products. Learn about Google’s 7 AI Principles and learn more about social responsibility, accountability, and privacy design principles.

4. Fundamentals of Generative AI

Link: Fundamentals of Generative AI

After completing the first three courses, the fourth course will quiz you on all three. Some people already have the background knowledge and can solve this problem right away. However, it is suitable for beginners and those who want to fill in the missing blanks.

5. Overview of Image Generation

Link: Image generation overview

A big part of generative AI is the ability to generate images using stable diffusion. In this course, learn more about diffusion models and learn more about machine learning, deep learning, and convolutional neural nets.

6. Encoder/decoder architecture

Link: Encoder/Decoder Architecture

Learn more about powerful machine learning architectures for cross-sequence tasks: encoder/decoder architectures. This will give you a better understanding of machine translation, text summarization, and question answering.

The course also includes lab tutorials that code simple implementations of encoder/decoder architectures for specific tasks.

7. Attention mechanism

Link: Attention Mechanism

We’ve heard a lot of people wanting to know more about this topic. Attention mechanisms are techniques that allow neural networks to focus on specific parts of an input sequence. Successful completion of this course requires a solid understanding of machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and Python programming.

8. Transformer model and BERT model

Links: Transformer Model and BERT Model

As the terminology becomes more difficult, you will find that a little more experience is required at this point. In this course, you will learn about the main components of the Transformer model and Bidirectional Encoder Representation (BERT) with Transformers.

For example, you can learn more about self-attention mechanisms and how they are used to build BERT models, as well as other tasks such as text classification.

9. Create an image caption model

Link: Creating Image Caption Models

It says so in the name. Learn how to create an image caption model using deep learning by decomposing the various components of an image caption model, such as the encoder and decoder. Then proceed to model training and evaluation to create your own image captions model that can generate image captions.

10. Overview of Generative AI Studio

Link: Generative AI Studio overview

Last but not least, Generative AI Studio. This course presents a walkthrough he demo of the Generative AI Studio used to assist in prototyping and customizing generative AI models, allowing you to use its capabilities in your applications. There is also a hands-on lab at the end and a quiz to test your knowledge.

