



For many years at Colgate University in New York, it was the norm for students to have email addresses for life. Then, in February, of course, the omen arrived via email. Alumni have learned that lifetime email addresses may be phased out next year.

Despite the lead time, people were caught off-guard, said Karl Krauss, the university’s vice-chancellor for admissions.

The students’ shock turned to anger and a petition to keep the e-mail system alive.

Given that Colgate students and alumni remember years ago being specifically told that they could keep their email addresses for life, this was very surprising news, the petition said.

Over the past decade, many colleges have offered a lifetime email option, giving students peace of mind by providing directories and archives of materials stored in email over the years. But now that Google has changed its approach to digital storage, institutions are now grappling with how to maintain student benefits.

In the mid-2000s, Google began offering free storage to universities through its G Suite for Education program. With this resource, institutions can now allow students to keep their school email address after graduation, with storage via Google Drive.

However, in 2021 Google has announced that it will be discontinuing the free program. In 2022, we will begin rolling out tools to help universities address their storage challenges.

Google spokesman Peter Du said there is no specific deadline for when each university will lose access to the free storage, as each university has its own contract. He said many have begun to migrate, but some companies take a year or more to decide on their next move.

Under the new limits, universities will roughly have access to 100 terabytes of pooled cloud storage. This is enough to hold about 100 million documents or 400,000 hours of video.

Du said in an email that as the company grows to serve more schools and colleges each year, storage consumption is also accelerating rapidly.

He added that in many cases, some users are using more storage than others, and storage isn’t being consumed fairly across or within organizations. He said the new migration will allow more tools to manage this.

A limit of 100 terabytes for each university may sound like a lot of storage, but given that some universities have thousands of terabytes and tens of thousands of alumni with email addresses and digital files, it can be difficult for educational institutions to stick with email for life.

Some colleges estimate it costs millions of dollars to maintain these accounts, said Ryan Christ, executive director of the University of Colorado Boulders Alumni Association. Kleist continues to consult with institutions across the country as the university considers its own options.

Ultimately, it will have to decide what the future structure will be, he said. It is impossible to maintain the status quo because of the cost.

It’s a very sensitive topic

With deadlines looming for many agencies, officials are trying to come up with a solution.

The subject is complicated because the alumni world is complex, Kleist said, noting that alumni’s backgrounds, socioeconomic status, career paths and geographies vary widely. Their needs are very different. It is difficult for him to find one solution that satisfies all.

The University of California, Davis plans to shut down its lifetime email service in August, according to the university’s website. Alumni have access to student email for six months after graduation. If you choose the $850 Lifetime Membership of the UC Davis Alumni Association, you will receive access to our Alumni-centric email (@alumni.ucdavis.edu email address).

The university declined a request for comment. The company’s website states that the change was made because of increased security risks and costs.

According to CU Boulders Chreist, the decision is not uncommon.

Nearly everyone I spoke to either eliminated it entirely or took a step-by-step approach over time, he said. Many schools have added forwarding options, he said, allowing students to receive emails from their old addresses but not reply to them with their addresses.

It’s a middle-of-the-road solution, he said. It’s not great, but it’s the middle ground.

University of Minnesota officials are also weighing options, but expect to cut off access to email for alumni in the spring of 2024.

When the university first offered email to dropouts, email wasn’t free and widely available, didn’t pose much of a risk to information security, and Google Workspace storage was unlimited and free, the university said in a statement. We are no longer able to provide email to accounts with the same cost or risk.

Seeing how enthusiastic students are about the topic of email, Colgate University spent the last year talking to alumni, the tech department, and other university officials to find suitable options.

It’s a very sensitive topic, Krause said. We all spend a lot of time connecting to our email accounts, so we spent a lot of time discussing this issue.

Colgate now offers email addresses for alumni. Krause said this would benefit not only the students but also the university.

Recent graduates were hard to find (before lifelong email came along). We tracked them down and wanted them to stay involved with the university, he said. He felt valued both ways in maintaining alumni connections.

Harvard also reversed its previous decision to discontinue alumni email and forwarding services after the alumni support, the university said in a statement. Unlike other universities, Harvard initially cited security concerns as the primary reason for phasing out its lifetime email service.

Its technology and alumni operations and development teams considered alternatives to the email forwarding services currently offered by the university.

Harvard University has partnered with International Email Forwarding Service to roll out forwarding for the past three years of alumni and will be able to serve all eligible alumni in 2024.

In a statement, the university said it believes this will add great value to the program.

Many alumni find value in storing their college emails.

Tashir Hampton has been using his Rutgers University account since graduating in 2016. He said he accesses his account through a system that does not provide lifetime email at Fluke Rutgers University. But the service was useful for more than getting a student discount. Hampton peruses his Google Drive account at Rutgers University for graduate school papers. That paperwork was used to apply for his current job as Director of Inclusion and Wellbeing His Program at the Medical College.

Even for work, I remember creating this document and programming guide when I was a student. Let me find it, said Hampton. Some things you don’t need until you need them.

