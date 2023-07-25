Huawei balances innovation and adoption through intellectual property protection





At the “Bridging Horizons of Innovations: Sharing IP, Driving Innovation” event, ICT providers made a case for IP protection.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Deputy Secretary-General Thomas Ramanauskas said: “Innovative thinking, technology, solutions and a collective approach are critical for humanity to meet today’s challenges.”

Ramanauskas spoke at ICT provider Huawei’s annual event on innovation and intellectual property protection, “Bridging Innovation Horizons: Sharing IP, Driving Innovation,” held in Shenzhen, China in mid-July.

Intellectual property (IP) discussions cannot be ignored in advancing innovation and technology development. “Intellectual property and innovation complement each other,” said Wang Junfeng, global chairman of international law firm King & Wood Mallesons, at the event.

“Innovation is the source of all IP-driven concepts … and protecting IP means protecting innovation,” he explained. “There can be no innovation without intellectual property protection.”

Recognizing the value that IP brings to innovation, Huawei made several important announcements related to IP protection for its technology during the event. Namely, the tech giant announced royalty rates for its numerous innovations and technologies and launched an official licensing website.

Intellectual Property Protection and Licensing of Huawei Technologies

“Huawei is willing to share its cutting-edge innovations with the world in the form of patents,” Liping Song, the company’s chief legal officer, said in his opening remarks.

At the event, Huawei announced royalty rates for its 4G and 5G mobile phones, Wi-Fi 6 devices and Internet of Things (IoT) products, and expressed its commitment to licensing standard essential patents (SEPs) on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) principles.

4G and 5G devices will be capped at US$1.5 and US$2.5 per device, respectively. Huawei’s Wi-Fi 6 consumer devices, on the other hand, have a royalty rate of $0.50 per device. For IoT, the rate for IoT Centric devices is 1% of the net selling price, capped at $0.75 USD, while the rate for IoT Enhanced devices ranges from $0.3 USD to $1 USD per unit.

Huawei Vice President and Intellectual Property Officer Alan Huang said:Image: Huawei

Alan Huang, vice president and head of intellectual property division at Huawei, reiterated that a virtuous cycle in which innovators are protected, rewarded and encouraged is the key to sustainable innovation.

“Huawei takes a balanced approach to patent licensing. We believe reasonable royalty rates drive both innovation creation and adoption,” he said.

Huawei’s official licensing website was also launched at the event. This his website provides details of the company’s bilateral licensing program, from mobile phones to his Wi-Fi to cellular IoT.

Embrace industry collaboration

To date, Huawei has signed about 200 bilateral patent licenses, Huang said. In addition, more than 350 companies have licensed Huawei’s patents through patent pools.

Huawei has patent licenses with both tech industry giants such as Samsung and Oppo and top automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Porsche, Subaru, Renault, Lamborghini and Bentley.

According to Fan, the company is also an active advocate and supporter of major global open source industry associations.

“Intellectual property is a big driver of technology collaboration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://govinsider.asia/intl-en/article/huawei-strikes-a-balance-between-tech-innovation-and-adoption-through-ip-protection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos