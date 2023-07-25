Google’s web environment integrity draft sparks developer outrage The Register





Analysis Googlers have suggested ways to determine if a browser is trustworthy as a defense against criminal fraud and other malicious activity. Some in the Internet community fear that this is the end of the web as we know it.

The proposal, called Web Environmental Integrity (WEI), appeared in code in April and was announced in May. This sparked some concerning comments among those following the development of his Blink rendering engine for the Chromium open source project, but it didn’t receive much attention from the tech community until it was published as a working draft specification on Friday.

Google engineers describe WEI as a way for a browser client to establish trust with a server through a third party (such as Google Play) presenting a token proving the integrity of the client environment.

Simply put, WEI provides a way to prove that a browser is working as expected by a website operator and that it has not been manipulated. If you have a website that offers in-browser games and want to make sure your players aren’t cheating, you can use the WEI to determine if the connected client is genuine, legitimate, and not running cheat codes.

The same goes for websites that don’t want automated bots to post or like their posts. Engagement must be via an approved, unmodified browser. It’s also important for publishers who want to serve content and ads only to browsers that aren’t just bots.

Thus, this will start the web to slide into an era where only sanctioned and officially released browsers will be accepted by websites.

Chromium also serves as the foundation for not only Google Chrome, but Microsoft Edge, Brave, and many other browsers, so WEI could have far-reaching implications for the web once deployed and adopted.

“The Web Environment Integrity API allows user agents to request verdicts from authenticators that can be used to validate the integrity of the web environment,” explains the draft specification. “These verdicts are piped to trust parties, where trust is verified. Web Environment Integrity is perfect for detecting fraudulent her web environments.”

The lack of detail in the current proposal is made clear by the link describing “Web environment” as a to-do item.

The purpose of the API is to address various long-standing problems on the web, such as social media manipulation and counterfeiting. Bot detection. Exploiting her WebView within the app. Massive web hijacking and account creation. Cheating in web-based games. compromised device. Password guessing attempts.

However, “abuse” does not have a specific definition. So while the spec’s authors say the goal is to “provide an anti-cheat solution that is adversarially robust and long-term sustainable,” it’s not clear what will be prohibited.

same old, same old

The idea of ​​bringing trust to web interactions is not new. Similar APIs already exist for validating native apps in the Android and iOS ecosystems. There are proposals with related objectives, such as PrivacyPass, Trust Token API, and UserConfidenceScore. The WEI predecessor was first proposed in April 2022, but some questions have arisen about the consequences of the proposed design.

But if people don’t trust the entity that creates the technology, building trust mechanisms for web clients becomes even more difficult.

The WEI was discussed in the W3C Anti-Cheat Community Group in late April and published to the web as part of the normal iterative process by which browser features are developed.

Despite the spec’s half-baked state, the headwinds of the past week came quickly, mostly in the form of abuse directed at the authors of the proposal, with a large number of critical comments posted on the WEI GitHub repository. The Google developer’s response was to limit comment posting to users who have previously contributed to the repository, and post a code of conduct document as a courtesy reminder.

Concerns raised include: Potential violations of EU data regulations. All web interactions are subject to authentication, which Google expressly denies. Barriers to new browsers. A general mistrust of Google. I’m worried about his DRM of the web. Possible restrictions on ad blocking. more.

Jay Freeman, aka “Saurik”, developer of Cydia for jailbroken iOS devices, described the proposal in an online post as “the inevitable end of the web” under an ad-based business model.

Freeman said in an email to The Register that software has become so complex that the assumption that the web is an open standard under which anyone can build a compliant browser has been crumbling for some time.

As more and more features continue to be added, web publishers expect only a handful of browser implementations to support them, he said.

“If a website claims that ‘this is one of the trusted few browsers that has been proven to actually display ads to real users, unaltered from its original behavior,’ the hurdles to building a new web browser only increase.”

but wait, there’s more

Freeman argues that the WEI is more than just a barrier to building competitive browsers.

“It feels like something bigger is at stake. It takes even more control over the computer,” he argued. “The only reason this is possible is because of DRM technologies such as Arm TrustZone and Intel SGX, which are found in most people’s computers.

“Elon Musk now wants everyone to only use the official Twitter app to communicate with his service, and Reddit recently moved in a similar direction. Exposing trusted computing primitives to the app means that only official clients can be assured that the site can be accessed. If Google pursues this plan, it would be one of the biggest attacks not only on the open web, but on the fundamental freedom to run general-purpose computers we’ve seen so far.” I believe, you can’t trust a browser on an ‘untrusted’ OS.”

This would be one of the biggest attacks we’ve seen so far, not just on the open web, but on the fundamental freedom to run general purpose computers.

Freeman added, “I believe Google is at least honest in their own use cases. They’re just biasing me in a direction that makes me angry. Publishers want their ad-based business model to work, and so they want a way to require users to only use trusted browsers that comply with this, but the spec sounds like it requires users to be able to prove to publishers that they’re not actually running an ad blocker.”

Brian Grinstead, Mozilla’s head of the web platform, said in a post Monday that he opposed the proposal.

“Mozilla opposes this proposal because it contradicts our principles and vision for the Web,” he wrote. “Detecting fraud and invalid traffic is a difficult problem that we would like to contribute to solving. However, this proposal does not describe how it will actually progress in the use cases listed, and there are obvious drawbacks to adopting this proposal.”

Among those familiar with how browser technology is developed, Microsoft Edge partner product manager and former Google senior staff engineer Alex Russell appealed at Mastodon to withhold judgment until the WEI is more fully developed.

“Many ideas are bad, especially in the early stages of design,” said Russell. “That’s fine. API design requires a journey through the problem space. The best way to redirect this sort of thing is not to assume the worst-case scenario, but to ask people to show their work and demonstrate value.”

Chris Palmer, a former Google engineer who now works at Tailscale, said in another Mastodon post last week that the proposal was a bad idea.

“Remote authentication greatly derails incentives,” he wrote. “When you antagonize your customers, you screw them badly. The framework for publishers to antagonize their customers is the framework for screwing them to the brim.”

There are no adjustments to fix it.Please forgive me for throwing it away

Onday Pokorn, a freelance technology consultant, expressed a similar opinion via Mastodon. “The problem with many of these new APIs, including the entire ‘privacy sandbox’ and other proposals aimed at replacing ‘legitimate’ third-party use cases, is that they turn browsers from user agents into dual agents that also serve the interests of advertisers and other corporate players, often at odds with the interests of users,” he argued.

“The best outcome would be for Google to withdraw this proposal tomorrow morning. There is nothing tweaked to fix it. Just withdraw the proposal and apologize,” Palmer added.

The Register reached out to Google for comment, which Goliath of the Web declined. However, we understand that future messages will address concerns and misunderstandings raised regarding this proposal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/07/25/google_web_environment_integrity/

