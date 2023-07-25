Media owners want fair compensation from Google, Facebook and others





As members of more than 50 individuals/organizations in 20 countries, the Nigerian Editors Guild and British Broadcasting Corporation Media Action embrace the principle of fair compensation for publishers worldwide.

The approval was made at a conference held at the Gordon Institute for Business Sciences in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 14.

The conference was themed “Big Tech and Journalism Building a Sustainable Future for the Global South” and aimed to promote media sustainability around the world.

A statement Monday called for a framework for negotiating between registered news providers and designated major digital platforms (primarily Google and Facebook) over the payments publishers are entitled to receive from big tech companies when posting news content on their platforms, prompting the conference to launch “Big Tech and Journalism: Principles for Fair Remuneration” globally.

The NGE, through its Secretary-General, Dr. Ijobossa Ougialen, participated in the adoption with the support of leading journalists, media organizations, academics, publishers, activists and economists, including 2001 Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph Stiglitz.

These principles are intended to support the design, implementation and evaluation of public policy mechanisms that require digital platforms and news publishers to engage with each other to develop fair economic conditions.

The Principles also recognize freedom of expression as a fundamental human right underpinning democracy and support public interest journalism as a public good that should be available to all. Therefore, any mechanism on principles must be built on the same commitment, the meeting said.

In principle, Platform means social media, chat, search engines, generative artificial intelligence models and applications, and other such intermediaries. Publishers, on the other hand, are providers of original print, digital, or broadcast news in any combination of text, audio, and visual media.

While policymakers in different jurisdictions were advised to use different policies to achieve similar objectives, and referred to it as a mechanism throughout, the conference proposed overarching principles that should apply to a wide range of situations, including between platforms and publishers.

The conference shared lessons learned and identified commonalities within and between regions in addressing media sustainability through legislation and competition authorities.

There was a lively discussion of the experiences of countries that have already implemented or are considering implementing such efforts to sustain journalism.

Among the main highlights of the event, many attendees favored an approach that sought sufficiently good results in the short term rather than potentially impossible or perfect long-term results.

The statement added that it underscored the power of collective bargaining to achieve change, especially for countries with low bargaining power over smaller media organizations and technology platforms.

Principles identified for fair remuneration include the fact that any such mechanisms employed should support and invest in public interest journalism. Pluralism in platforms and publishing markets. Diversity in the news publishing market. Increase the sustainability of the news publishing market for individual publishers and the industry as a whole by ensuring that you receive fair compensation for the use of your intellectual property and content.

Another principle mentioned was to adapt to evolving market conditions and increase the potential for publishers to build diversified revenue streams.

It also mentions fairness, a mechanism that ensures that the terms of contracts between platforms and publishers are consistent across the market. Collectiveness: Small and medium-sized publishers should be allowed to coordinate their efforts, including collective bargaining with platforms. The highest possible degree of transparency should be adopted, both in the process by which policy interventions are designed and implemented, and in the results obtained.

This principle is endorsed by Alexis Johann, Managing Partner of FehrAdvice & Partners AG, Zurich, Switzerland. Anton Haber, Director of Freedom of Expression Campaign, South Africa. Dr. Anya Shiffrin, Senior Lecturer in Practice, Department of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University, USA. Bruce Mutsbairo, Professor, University of Utrecht, Netherlands, President of UNESCO Commission on Disinformation, Data and Democracy.

Another is Camille Grenier, operational director of the French Forum for Information and Democracy. Dr. Chamil Warya, Chairman of the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI), Cyberjaya, Malaysia. Mr. Churchill Otieno, Secretary General of the East African Editors Association and President of the Kenya Africa Media Convention. Dr. Courtney Ladsh, Fellow of the UCLA Institute of Technology, Law and Policy and Director of the American Center for Journalism and Freedom. Dr. Dinesh Baria, Director of the Wits Journalism Center, Wits University, South Africa.

Also present was Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director of Nigeria’s Media Rights Agenda. Emma MacDonald, Executive Director, Impact Mission, Minderoo Foundation, Australia. Franz Kruger, NLA Mediegskollen Associate Professor, Kristiansand, Norway, Associate Fellow, Witz Journalism Center, South Africa. Hamadou Tidian SY, journalist, E-jicom and he is the founder of Ouestaf News, Senegal. Hani Barghouthi, Campaign Manager, British Public Interest News Foundation. Izak Minnaar, Independent Journalism Consultant and Trainer, South Africa. Such as Dr. Iyobosa Ougiaren, Secretary General of the Nigerian Editors Guild, Nigeria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/media-owners-canvass-fair-compensation-by-google-facebook-others/

