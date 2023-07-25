Google Must Pay $338.7 Million In Damages Due To Chromecast Streaming Player





Google was hit hard today when a jury ruled against them in a lawsuit involving Chromecast devices and technology. The jury said Google infringed a patent owned by Touchstream Technologies related to streaming video from one screen to another.

According to the complaint, Google met with Touchstream Technologies in 2011 and later told them it had no interest in working with the company. In 2013 Google released his Chromecast device.

In 2021, Touchstream Technologies sued Google for infringing its own patents, and the jury agreed. Reuters reports that Google will now have to pay $338.7 million in damages. Google’s efforts to argue that the patent is invalid failed to win jury support.

Toughstream Technologies also has pending lawsuits against Comcast, Charter and Altice, all of which are currently pending.

It’s not clear at this time how this will affect owners of Chromecast devices. At this time, the device will continue to work normally.

Google has not yet commented on whether it will appeal the ruling.

Google describes the Chromecast with Google TV streaming player as follows:

Watch your favorite entertainment, including live TV, in up to 4K HDR[1,2,3]; Discover over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, plus millions of songs[2]

Stream fast and enjoy crisp images up to 4K and bright colors with HDR.[3]. Chromecast with Google TV (4K) can connect to 2.4 or 5 GHz networks. Please note that Chromecast can only connect to one Wi-Fi network at a time. The home screen shows movies and TV shows from all services in one place.Get personalized recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing habits and content you own Press the Google Assistant[4] Press the button on the remote control and use voice search to find a specific show, or search by mood, genre, actress, and more. You can adjust volume, switch inputs, play music and get responses hands-free. Chromecast is easy to install and compatible with almost any TV with an HDMI port.To get started, simply plug it into his HDMI port on your TV, connect to Wi-Fi, and start streaming[1]

Control your TV with your voice using other Google speakers and displays. Or group with Chromecast to fill your home with sound.[5]

Create your child’s profile to access family-friendly movies and shows. Choose playful avatars and themes, set parental controls to restrict which streaming services you watch, limit your viewing time, and set your bedtime.

