Canadian tech unicorns Ada, Clio and Litespeed join first batch of Canada’s global hypergrowth projects





Canada aims to take unicorn companies from a $1 billion valuation to $1 billion in annual revenue.

Canadian tech unicorns Ada, Clio and Lightspeed are among eight companies selected to participate in the first group of the Canadian government’s Global Hypergrowth Project (GHP).

Each company that participates in GHP works with account executives to take advantage of federal government resources. This includes supporting international expansion, attracting talent, navigating funding opportunities, protecting intellectual property, identifying export opportunities, and participating in the procurement process.

“[GHP] is a great approach to growing globally competitive and innovative companies. – Council of Canadian Innovators

The companies in GHP’s first cohort all operate in the technology sector, producing solutions for a wide range of industries including retail, health, agriculture, legal services and pharmaceuticals. It also depends on the size of the company, such as a unicorn or a company with a valuation of at least $1 billion.

According to the federal government, GHP aims to help select companies to become anchor companies, defined as companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue and more than 1,500 employees.

One Canadian company that meets the federal anchor criteria is Ottawa retail tech giant Shopify. The company generated more than $1.7 billion in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone and has more than 9,200 employees.

Last year, Communitech identified 35 Canadian tech companies aiming to reach $1 billion in annual revenue. Among them were first-generation members of the GHP, such as Ada and Clio. Communitech reported that in 2021, these 35 companies will have combined annual revenue of $5.1 billion, with an average annual revenue of $141 million.

All businesses in the first cohort of GHP are:

Businesses of all sizes have experienced turbulent years marked by a global pandemic, geopolitical tensions and rising borrowing costs. Several members of the group, including Ada, Lightspeed and Clio, have laid off staff in the face of a tight funding environment.

RELATED: Job cuts continue at Canadian tech firms amid bleak outlook for 2023

GHP is a new scale-up service that aims to help Canadian businesses meet and overcome challenges to accelerate growth and help create jobs in communities across Canada. The service was originally announced in 2022 with the aim of supporting up to 15 Canadian businesses.

The creation of such a program has been under discussion since at least 2018, with the Economic Strategy Board report calling on the federal government to provide rapid and prioritized access to government services and funding to selected companies with significant growth potential and market traction through the new Hyper-Growth Passport.

Nick Schiabo, director of federal affairs at the Canadian Innovators’ Council, a lobby group, said Canada has traditionally struggled to grow its domestic companies to a size that allows them to compete in global markets as major players.

A targeted program that links proven scale-up to government services is a good approach to growing innovative companies that compete globally and generate wealth that is reinvested in Canada, Schiavo added.

Participants in the initial GHP cohort were selected through an initial public recruitment and independent evaluation process. A panel of experienced business leaders supported the process by reviewing submissions and making recommendations.

GHP’s selection committee was co-chaired by BDC’s Deep Tech Venture Fund Leader Thomas Park and Mavericks Private Equity’s John Raffolo. This includes her co-CEO of The51s, Judy Fairburn, and her Knix CEO, Joanna Griffiths.

