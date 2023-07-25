EdHeroes facilitates collaborative solutions in education.”





TRIESEN, Liechtenstein, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EdHeroes, a global network of education providers dedicated to improving access to quality education, is proud to announce its latest initiative aimed at fostering collaboration and addressing educational challenges around the world. Starting with families during the pandemic, it has expanded to different areas of education, including early childhood, rural literacy, educational technology, and innovation.

As the world envisions progress, EdHeroes serves as a catalyst that empowers individuals through education, connecting the dots of knowledge and igniting light that fosters positive change.

In a major development, EdHeroes is pleased to participate in the AVPN Conference on 21st June 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Alina Baimen, CEO of EdHeroes, recently named one of Forbes magazine’s 30 Kazakhstan Under 30s, will join fellow attendees on the importance of collaborative philanthropy in finding solutions in tackling various challenges in education, and learning from collaborative philanthropists in Asia. “Collaboration can tap into resources that are not available to one person or organization alone, and can greatly expand their influence,” Baimen said.

One of the highlights of this conference will be a roundtable discussion that will examine existing ways to promote collaborative philanthropy in the field of education across Asian countries. By delving into the power of collaboration and its role in addressing the scale and complexity of various problems, EdHeroes demonstrates the importance of collaboration in achieving holistic social development. In addition, EdHeroes also explores existing solutions and new approaches for organizations to work together.

Additionally, EdHeroes continues to expand its reach globally, recently establishing four new hubs in Nepal, Peru, Kazakhstan and Cameroon. Previously, EdHeroes successfully established hubs in Indonesia and Myanmar. These hubs serve as key centers for education initiatives, promoting the delivery of quality education to underserved communities and contributing to the organization’s mission to improve access to education around the world.

EdHeroes remains committed to core values ​​of collaboration, a personalized approach, and equitable access to quality education. The network is focused on opening access to quality education and strives to bring together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to create a brighter future for all.

About EdHeroes: EdHeroes is a global network committed to improving access and quality education for people of all ages, aiming to build a more equitable future for all.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159251/EdHeroes_Network.jpg

Source EdHeroes Network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/from-vision-to-action-edheroes-catalyzes-collaborative-solutions-in-education-301882987.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

